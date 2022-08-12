ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

tpr.org

Home sales drop in San Antonio, but prices rise

Home sales saw a fourth straight month of declines in the San Antonio area, dropping 15% in July, compared to the same time period last year. The San Antonio Board of Realtors reports countywide homes sales were down nearly 17% in July compared to 2021. High prices and increased mortgage rates and inflation have all been cited as factors in the decline of home sales locally and nationally.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio home with private cave explores the market at $875,000

Forget the man cave. Someone is about to become the new owner of a San Antonio-area home with its own Batman-worthy grotto. Originally listed in July at $950,000, the home now has a pending offer after the price was slashed by $75,000 to $875,000. Aside from the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,745-square-foot home, the property features a cave discovered in 2004 when the current owners were clearing the more than two-and-a-half-acre homesite. The home — at 24811 Creek Loop in the gated Seven Hills Ranch neighborhood, just north of Garden Ridge — was completed in 2006.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Boeing San Antonio hiring for more than 200 positions

SAN ANTONIO – Boeing is hiring for more than 200 positions at its plant at Port San Antonio. Officials with the aerospace company said they are hiring general, electrical and structural mechanics that will work on different types of programs and aircraft, including the F-15s, F-18s and C-17s. A...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PLANetizen

San Antonio Office Tower To Become Residential

A historic San Antonio office building is set to be redeveloped into housing with mixed-use facilities on the street level, reports Iris Dimmick for the San Antonio Report. According to Dimmick, “While full details of the building renovation and unit rental prices are pending, according to building owners, the initial plan is to convert the office space into 234 housing units, half of which could be reserved for households who make 80% or less than the area median income (AMI) and 23 of the units for households making 60% AMI.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

What is second chance hiring? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – Think about the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life. Now, write it down on a piece of paper and tape it to your shirt. How would you be judged?. That’s a scenario Aida Negron, program manager at the Bexar County Reentry Center, would like anyone reading this story to consider.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

DeLorean Motors Reimagined top execs being sued by former employer

Four top employees of the DeLorean Motor Company Reimagined have been sued by their former employer. Karma Automotive, an electric car company in California, said the four secretly took intellectual property to start the new company, which will be headquartered in San Antonio. Both the city of San Antonio and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale

A beautifully restored King William home built for German immigrant and local construction bigwig Henry Schoenfeld Sr. has hit the market for $770,000. Schoenfeld, a prolific builder, began work on the house around the turn of the century, intending it as a dwelling for his son, according to historical data from the seller. However, the elder Schoenfeld reportedly fell from a scaffold during the project and died days later, apparently unable to see its completion.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Tropical disturbance covers most of San Antonio with half-an-inch of rain, more showers Thursday

A small tropical disturbance that developed suddenly off the coast and pushed into South Texas over the weekend has brought some minor drought relief. The National Weather Service reports that during a 48-hour period — ending at 7 a.m. Monday — most of the San Antonio area received around half-an-inch of rain. It's not a drought buster by any means, but it is welcomed in a city with a rainfall deficit for the year that was pushing 14 inches.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Amazon truck crashes into restaurant on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A big rig has hydroplaned and crashed into a Northeast side barbecue restaurant. The crash happened at around 4 A.M. Monday when the Amazon truck loaded with packages went off the IH-35 access road near AT&T Center Parkway. The truck hit a tree, some...
KSAT 12

Grill this: San Antonio top city for barbecue in US, new study says

SAN ANTONIO – Texans know our state has the best barbecue in the country, and a new study just crowned San Antonio as the best barbecue city. Excellent quality, low prices and a large number of barbecue joints earned the Alamo City the top spot on the list of 15 best barbecue cities in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm

NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. “What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
NAVASOTA, TX

