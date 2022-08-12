Read full article on original website
tpr.org
Home sales drop in San Antonio, but prices rise
Home sales saw a fourth straight month of declines in the San Antonio area, dropping 15% in July, compared to the same time period last year. The San Antonio Board of Realtors reports countywide homes sales were down nearly 17% in July compared to 2021. High prices and increased mortgage rates and inflation have all been cited as factors in the decline of home sales locally and nationally.
San Antonio home with private cave explores the market at $875,000
Forget the man cave. Someone is about to become the new owner of a San Antonio-area home with its own Batman-worthy grotto. Originally listed in July at $950,000, the home now has a pending offer after the price was slashed by $75,000 to $875,000. Aside from the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,745-square-foot home, the property features a cave discovered in 2004 when the current owners were clearing the more than two-and-a-half-acre homesite. The home — at 24811 Creek Loop in the gated Seven Hills Ranch neighborhood, just north of Garden Ridge — was completed in 2006.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom lake house north of San Antonio
The move-in cost might make you do double take.
KSAT 12
Boeing San Antonio hiring for more than 200 positions
SAN ANTONIO – Boeing is hiring for more than 200 positions at its plant at Port San Antonio. Officials with the aerospace company said they are hiring general, electrical and structural mechanics that will work on different types of programs and aircraft, including the F-15s, F-18s and C-17s. A...
PLANetizen
San Antonio Office Tower To Become Residential
A historic San Antonio office building is set to be redeveloped into housing with mixed-use facilities on the street level, reports Iris Dimmick for the San Antonio Report. According to Dimmick, “While full details of the building renovation and unit rental prices are pending, according to building owners, the initial plan is to convert the office space into 234 housing units, half of which could be reserved for households who make 80% or less than the area median income (AMI) and 23 of the units for households making 60% AMI.”
KSAT 12
What is second chance hiring? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – Think about the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life. Now, write it down on a piece of paper and tape it to your shirt. How would you be judged?. That’s a scenario Aida Negron, program manager at the Bexar County Reentry Center, would like anyone reading this story to consider.
tpr.org
DeLorean Motors Reimagined top execs being sued by former employer
Four top employees of the DeLorean Motor Company Reimagined have been sued by their former employer. Karma Automotive, an electric car company in California, said the four secretly took intellectual property to start the new company, which will be headquartered in San Antonio. Both the city of San Antonio and...
H-E-B announces first store in Tarrant County
Cowtown will finally find out what all the buzz is about.
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)
San Antonio had a record hot summer. The city manager offered to help, but it was not enough to help residents. Up to this point, not much has happened since the city adopted SA Climate Ready: A Pathway to for Climate Action and Adaption three years ago.
Over 6,000 CPS Energy customers report power outages across San Antonio
The outages are a result of Sunday's rainfall.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
San Antonio Current
A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale
A beautifully restored King William home built for German immigrant and local construction bigwig Henry Schoenfeld Sr. has hit the market for $770,000. Schoenfeld, a prolific builder, began work on the house around the turn of the century, intending it as a dwelling for his son, according to historical data from the seller. However, the elder Schoenfeld reportedly fell from a scaffold during the project and died days later, apparently unable to see its completion.
El Chaparral remains a family affair 50 years strong in San Antonio
El Chaparral has been serving San Antonio since the 1970s.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
KSAT 12
San Antonio, how are increased electricity bills affecting your life? Take our 5-question survey
SAN ANTONIO – This summer, Texans have been hit hard with not only record-breaking heat, but also with the struggles of inflation. Unfortunately, those issues intersect in residential utility bills, as CPS Energy just increased rates for customers. Have you been experiencing pricier bills? Has inflation affected the way...
tpr.org
Tropical disturbance covers most of San Antonio with half-an-inch of rain, more showers Thursday
A small tropical disturbance that developed suddenly off the coast and pushed into South Texas over the weekend has brought some minor drought relief. The National Weather Service reports that during a 48-hour period — ending at 7 a.m. Monday — most of the San Antonio area received around half-an-inch of rain. It's not a drought buster by any means, but it is welcomed in a city with a rainfall deficit for the year that was pushing 14 inches.
KTSA
Amazon truck crashes into restaurant on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A big rig has hydroplaned and crashed into a Northeast side barbecue restaurant. The crash happened at around 4 A.M. Monday when the Amazon truck loaded with packages went off the IH-35 access road near AT&T Center Parkway. The truck hit a tree, some...
KSAT 12
Grill this: San Antonio top city for barbecue in US, new study says
SAN ANTONIO – Texans know our state has the best barbecue in the country, and a new study just crowned San Antonio as the best barbecue city. Excellent quality, low prices and a large number of barbecue joints earned the Alamo City the top spot on the list of 15 best barbecue cities in the U.S.
KSAT 12
Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm
NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. “What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
Holy Batcave! This San Antonio House Has Its Own Cavern
You know, this would be a good place for a very frugal Batman. Thanks to the Zillow Gone Wild (@zillowgonewild) Twitter account, a modest, unassuming house in northeast San Antonio has actually gone wild — or viral. Even batty. The listing at 24811 Creek Loop looks like your standard...
