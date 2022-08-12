It turns out that there was one person the once and future Jimmy McGill would put ahead of his own self-interest. 'Better Call Saul' Series Finale: How Does Saul's Story End?. In the striking and elegant finale to one of TV’s most consistently strong dramas of the past decade, Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman, to borrow a phrase, broke good. Having finally been apprehended, Saul structured a plea bargain that would have him in and out of prison in a plausibility-stretching-but-who’s-counting seven years. But then he saw and took an opportunity to clear the name of his ex-wife Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), and to reclaim his real name, the one he used before “Saul” committed himself to full-time chicanery. Jimmy will almost certainly spend the rest of his life behind bars, in the knowledge that he was delivered there in a moment of grace.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO