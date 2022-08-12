Read full article on original website
Bad Bunny Logs Eighth Week at No. 1 With ‘Un Verano Sin Ti,’ Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Dips to No. 3
Bad Bunny has returned to the top of the albums chart for an eighth non-consecutive week, with last week’s leader, Beyoncé’s “Renaissance,” slipping to No. 3 in its second week on the chart. Before the July 29 debut of “Renaissance,” the Aug. 13-dated chart showed...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
’13: The Musical’ Review: A Teen Musical Too Wholesome for Words, But the Songs Pop
A piece of pop culture can mark a paradigm shift, even when it has no idea it’s doing so. (The lack of calculation is part of why the paradigm shifts.) That’s what happened in the summer of 1978, when the movie version of “Grease” came out. It ruled the way that “Saturday Night Fever” had just six months before, with the electric presence of John Travolta fueling both films. But “Saturday Night Fever” was a fiery and galvanic movie in a way that no one could miss. It was like disco Scorsese, with an unruly street vibe, some of the...
Olivia Newton-John’s Songs Get a 614% Streaming Bump Following Her Death
She’s the one that they still want — the millions of Olivia Newton-John fans who were prompted by news of her death to revisit her hits on streaming services. On-demand audio and video streams for Newton-John’s music amounted to 11,267,494 for the week ending Aug. 11, Luminate Data tells Variety. How big an uptick was that? It marked a 614% increase from the prior week, which ended Aug. 4.
TV tonight: old flames, drugs and a guest star in Irma Vep
Mira gets embroiled with a drug-loving colleague in the behind-the-scenes movie farce. Plus: Panorama investigates a billion-pound savings scandal. Here’s what to watch this evening
Viola Davis to Star in ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ as Head Gamemaker
The Lionsgate movie is based on the 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games.” The prequel story is focused on 18-year-old Snow, who eventually becomes the tyrannical leader of the dystopia known as Panem. In “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” he’s chosen to be mentor during the 10th Hunger Games, a televised event in which teenagers are chosen via lottery to fight to the death.
Ezra Miller breaks silence to apologise ‘to everyone that I have alarmed’
Actor Ezra Miller has broken their silence amid a growing list of legal issues and allegations of erratic behaviour, saying they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”. In a statement provided by a representative of the actor to Variety on Tuesday, the 29-year-old non-binary actor apologised...
