Edgecombe County, NC

Suspect jailed on charges of shooting man in Springfield-Leggett Road area

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
 3 days ago

A felon is behind bars on half a dozen charges in connection with the shooting of a man late Tuesday night in the Springfield-Leggett Road area of the city and subsequently trying to escape from law enforcement, police said.

Joshua Mabry, 34, was developed as a suspect Thursday in the case, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said Friday in a news release.

Investigators saw Mabry driving a vehicle near Grace Street and halted him at the intersection of Jefferson and Royal streets, but he fled while in the vehicle, Jackson said.

Mabry continued at a high rate of speed toward Edgecombe County. Investigators contacted the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office for help, and deputies found the vehicle and took Mabry into custody, Jackson said.

The case can be traced to after officers at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday having responded to a report of a shooting with injury in the 1700 block of Cox Avenue.

Mabry is accused in Edgecombe County District Court records of having attacked Gregory Chambers with an unknown gun.

According to the court records, Mabry is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

According to court records, Mabry also is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of cocaine and driving while his license was revoked.

Mabry in the court records is accused of having fled police Sgt. C.R. Robinson.

Mabry was jailed under a $125,000 secured bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center, Jackson said.

Mabry had listed an address in the 200 block of Hickory Avenue in Edgecombe County, the county District Court records said.

Jackson said the injured man is continuing to recover at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Anyone with any additional information about the shooting is asked to phone the police department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Tips can be texted to police at 274637 by beginning messages with RMPOL to direct the tip to the police department and messages can be sent to police via the MyRMT mobile app.

State Public Safety records said Mabry was convicted in November 2021 in Pitt County for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of illegal drugs.

The records also said Mabry was convicted the following years in the following jurisdictions for the following offenses:

In 2019 in Edgecombe County for possession with intent to sell illegal drugs.In 2018 in Edgecombe County for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon.In 2017 in Edgecombe County for resisting an officer.In 2014 in Nash County for possessing/transporting a counterfeit instrument and uttering a forged paper or instrument.In 2012 in Edgecombe County for assault inflicting serious bodily injury and assault inflicting serious injury.In 2010 in Edgecombe County for resisting an officer.In 2009 in Nash County for assault.In 2008 in Edgecombe County for assault by pointing a gun and deliberately or with reckless disregard injuring personal property worth more than $200.

