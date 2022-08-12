Read full article on original website
Related
‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Once Faced Off Against Kevin Costner In ‘Wyatt Earp’
Wyatt Earp is about to leave Netflix. But NCIS fans, you still have a month to take in vintage Mark Harmon as he faced off against Kevin Costner in this story about a legendary U.S. marshal. This was back in 1994, almost a decade before Harmon landed the role of...
Kevin Costner Remembers Powerful Gene Hackman Story on 35th Anniversary of ‘No Way Out’
“No Way Out” premiered on August 14, 1987, and Kevin Costner took to Twitter today… The post Kevin Costner Remembers Powerful Gene Hackman Story on 35th Anniversary of ‘No Way Out’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner on John Dutton Death Rumors
Kevin Costner is dishing on “Yellowstone” Season 5!. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Costner on the future of his character John Dutton. When asked about the new season, Costner said, “There’s some underlying currents that I actually identify… It’s the land that’s at war.”
Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington Saddle Up As Leads For Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’
EXCLUSIVE: Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington will star with Kevin Costner in Horizon, leading the ensemble cast of Costner’s passion project Horizon. Costner, who is directing, producing and financing, is casting up the historical epic that begins production August 29 in Utah. Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the villainous Vecna in Stranger Things, is also part of the cast, the actor announced on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Costner will produce through his Territory Pictures. He wrote the script with Jon Baird. Warner Bros./New Line will come aboard in a negative pickup capacity to release the film. Horizon, planned to be the...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Sends Condolences To Paul Sorvino’s Daughter After His Death
Actress Maureen McCormick of The Brady Bunch is adding her voice to the many who have offered condolences after the death of Paul Sorvino. Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino’s daughter, shared the sad news with the world on Monday. McCormick would share her thoughts in reply to Mira’s original announcement on Twitter. Paul Sorvino was 83 years old.
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
Always in our hearts. Hollywood mourned the loss of icons such as Betty White and John Madden in the final days of 2021 — and unfortunately, 2022 also came with celebrity deaths that have fans reeling. The sports world lost a football great in Dan Reeves who passed away on January 1. The 77-year-old Georgia […]
Gene LeBell Dies: Stuntman, Actor And Wrestling Legend Who Fought Bruce Lee & Chuck Norris Onscreen Was 89
Click here to read the full article. Gene Lebell, who had an acting and stunt career that stretched from The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet to 24 and who the WWE called today “a towering figure in the world of martial arts,” has died. He was 89. Lebell reportedly had more than 1,000 TV and movie credits, mostly as a stuntman, but also as a heavy, often a fight referee and sometimes a colorful background character. Dubbed “The Godfather of Grappling,” he faced off onscreen against Chuck Norris, Steven Seagal, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bruce Lee. He refereed Muhammad Ali’s infamous...
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
Jennifer Lopez’s Ageless Moments Through the Years
She keeps getting younger! Whether she's makeup-free or dolled up, Jennifer Lopez doesn't seem to age! Take a look back at some of her gorgeous moments throughout the years.
Jamie Foxx on Bringing Cameron Diaz Out of Retirement
Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco chatted with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about their Netflix movie “Day Shift,” revealing they wrote a song and star in a video for the vampire flick. Jamie also dishes on bringing Cameron Diaz out of retirement for his upcoming film “Back in Action.”
Bill Pitman Dies: Wrecking Crew Guitarist Who Played On Countless Hits, TV & Film Soundtracks Was 102
Bill Pitman, a guitarist whose work as part of the legendary recording session group The Wrecking Crew made an invaluable contribution to countless radio hits, TV series and films, died yesterday at his home in La Quinta, California. He was 102. His death was announced to The New York Times by wife Janet Pitman, who told the publication her husband died after four weeks of hospice care following a fall that fractured his spine. Pitman’s guitar playing was ubiquitous, if largely anonymous, for decades beginning in the 1950s. Just a sampling of the songs he played on: The Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
From 'True Romance' to 'Snatch,' These Are the Best Brad Pitt Supporting Roles
Always charming, Brad Pitt steals the spotlight no matter how minor his role. Ironically, a role that earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino-directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, felt more like a lead part. Pitt has a proven record of killing it in lead roles like Interview With a Vampire, Fight Club, and Inglorious Basterds. He also pops on screen as supporting characters he has played throughout his career. Here are his most memorable supporting roles.
Comments / 0