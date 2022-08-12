ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

hamlethub.com

Local Teen Honored by Points of Light for Impactful Public Service

Marley Dixon, a 15-year-old Newtown resident and activist, was honored on August 12th with an award from Points of Light for sparking change through volunteerism and public service. She is certified in humane advocacy and youth leadership and is a campus assistant at a training program for service dogs. Marley...
NEWTOWN, CT
hamlethub.com

WBDC, OEC to Visit Child Care Grant Recipients as Part of Road Show

After announcing in July the 61 recipients from the most recent round of awards of the WBDC Child Care Business Support Program, the WBDC and the OEC are hitting the road on Aug. 16 to visit child care businesses in Shelton, Hartford and Wethersfield. The program, designed to support, sustain,...
SHELTON, CT
hamlethub.com

WCSU student-artists’ murals at Danbury Fair mall reveal dates announced

DANBURY, Connecticut — When four emerging artists and graduate students in the Master of Fine Arts program at Western Connecticut State University learned about the Movable Mural Showcase project at Danbury Fair mall, they jumped at the chance to share their creativity and talents with the public for a project hoping to “inspire balance, hope and connection.”
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Services on Friday in Ridgefield for Adam F. Ciotti, 30

Adam F. Ciotti, 30, of New Haven, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Adam was born in New York City on March 22, 1992, during the last snowstorm of that year. He is the son of Richard Ciotti and Sherry Gerstein. Adam attended Ridgefield schools and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Danbury Celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan at City Hall

Yesterday, Sunday, August 14, the City of Danbury celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan!. This was the first time this event was held at City Hall, and Mayor Dean Esposito wrote on social media, "We look forward to continuing celebrating in the years to come with our Pakistani community here in Danbury".
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Services Planned for Longtime Ridgefield Resident Adam F. Ciotti, 30

Adam F. Ciotti, 30, of New Haven, a longtime resident of Ridgefield, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Reflections and tributes of Adam will be offered at 6:00 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield native Millie Molinaro, 94, has died

Mildred Knapp Molinaro, 94, of New Milford, wife of the late Peter J. Molinaro, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in New Milford. Mrs. Molinaro was born in Ridgefield, CT on December 16, 1927. She was the daughter of Joseph and Martha (Coburn) Knapp. She was one of 10 children and grew up on the Knapp Family homestead on Florida Hill Road. Mrs. Molinaro attended Ridgefield High School.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Thrift Shop $1 Sale on Wednesday, August 17!

On Wednesday, August 17th, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop will price ALL men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes, shoes, and scarves at $1 to clear out and make room for Fall inventory. Note- this does NOT include the Designer Department. Ridgefield Thrift Shop is open from 12-4pm. Don't miss...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury National Guard Soldier Receives New Rank, New Responsibilities

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Aaron Schmidt from Danbury, Conn., and assigned to the 1108th Ordnance Company (EOD), received...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Travel Alert Due to Route 7 Pump Station Project

Route 7 Pump Station, Force Main and Wastewater Treatment Facility Decommissioning Project. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished. The work is anticipated to occur from April 2022 through August 2023.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
