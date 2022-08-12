Route 7 Pump Station, Force Main and Wastewater Treatment Facility Decommissioning Project. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished. The work is anticipated to occur from April 2022 through August 2023.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO