Liz Cheney is confused Biden is the one taking away constitutional rights and therefore taking away freedom. Trump was all for constitutional rights and freedom Biden whole campaign was about taking away constitutional right to bare arms Then after Congress put him as President he went after even more constitutional rights Cheney does not like Trump because he is brazen and tells it how or is Drain the Congress swamp and help America
America is in a state of shambles because of Rino's like Liz Cheney.You are no longer a viable individual for America's Safety.Liz Cheney has sold out America.
She forgot to mention that Americans are no longer free because of the future the Democratic party has envisioned for us!! Would someone please remind her that she is part of the problem people are afraid of the future!
Comments / 1377