In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year
Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights
The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."
The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
James Harden seemingly leaks 76ers’ Christmas Day game
The NBA is set to release its regular season schedule next week, but a few leaks have trickled out ahead of time. One of those leaks appears to have come from none other than James Harden. The Philadelphia 76ers guard seemingly revealed on Twitter that his team would be facing...
Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet
That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
Stephen A. Smith Makes A Bold Statement On Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith had a few things to say about Durant and his future with Brooklyn. Smith, speaking on a yacht for some odd reason, spoke up about KD on ESPN: “These trade demands are not even close to being justified…If I’m Joe Tsai for the Brooklyn Nets, you ain’t going no damn place. There is no way in hell I’m letting Kevin Durant leave this year. Hell with that!”
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
Drew Rasmussen’s near-perfect game could have been extra eventful
NEW YORK — Drew Rasmussen lived the pressure Sunday of trying to complete a perfect game, losing it when he gave up a double to the Orioles’ Jorge Mateo on the first pitch of the ninth inning. Seated in the Tropicana Field stands, Rasmussen’s wife, Stevie, eight months...
Braves add Daniel Young to the roster ahead of their series with Mets
This is nothing more than Alex Anthopoulos doing a good job of manipulating the roster. Following their stellar performances against The Fish, Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder are back in Gwinnett. With Max Fried still on the IL with a concussion, the Braves used the extra spot to add Young.
Insider hints Browns' Deshaun Watson could get 10-game suspension, $10 million fine
Star quarterback Deshaun Watson didn't play a down for the Houston Texans or any other team during the 2021 campaign following an offseason trade request, as he couldn't secure a move to a different club because of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions that hovered over him.
