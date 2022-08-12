ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY-19 special election could have big impact on congressional control

After leading the state in voter turnout in the 2018 midterm election, the Hudson Valley finds itself with an election of national importance. Mary Williams, a Poughkeepsie resident, lives across the street from her polling station and votes in every election. “It’s just the people are not educated on it....
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 8 WROC

NYS GOP Response to Zeldin signature controversy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)–In recent weeks, Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has received criticism after more than 11,000 signatures said to be photocopied were included in a filing to get him on the Independence Party line.   Jessica Proud, a spokesperson for the New York State GOP released a statement as to what she says happened. Blaming […]
nystateofpolitics.com

New York's economic recovery faces scrutiny in campaign

When she signed a bill meant to spur renewable energy usage in semiconductor manufacturing, Gov. Kathy Hochul was cautiously upbeat about the status of New York's economy overall. Inflation was not rising as quickly as it once was nationwide and gas prices had started to tumble, though remain higher than...
informnny.com

New restrictions on imitation weapons on the books in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new law is on the books in the Empire State, aiming to crackdown on realistic-looking imitation weapons. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.687/A.3998 into law Tuesday. The goal of the new law is to make imitation weapons easily identifiable to keep kids, law enforcement and others safe.
nystateofpolitics.com

Progressives push Hochul to pick new chief judge who 'defends democracy'

More than 110 organizations penned a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, urging her to nominate a new chief judge to the Court of Appeals with qualities who will prioritize protecting New York's most vulnerable populations, citing a culture of dysfunction within the state court system. The letter calls...
qudach.com

Progressives Are Starting To Freak Out About Dan Goldman In New York's 10th District

NEW YORK ― It’s not often that rival candidates for the aforesaid nationalist bureau convene a associated property conference. But connected Monday, Rep. Mondaire Jones and authorities Assembly subordinate Yuh-Line Niou, some candidates for the Democratic information successful New York’s recently drawn 10th Congressional District, did conscionable that successful beforehand of New York City Hall successful little Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

What can be done with former prisons in New York?

Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Setencing Project seeks to draw together what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York

Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
nystateofpolitics.com

Employers urge New York to fix unemployment insurance surcharge

When the COVID-19 pandemic first led to a closure of business, schools and other public gathering spaces, Rod Dion did something many employers couldn't do: He kept all his employees. "One of the best and hardest decisions I did was to not let anybody go," he said during an interview...
COHOES, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State

Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
