spectrumlocalnews.com
NY-19 special election could have big impact on congressional control
After leading the state in voter turnout in the 2018 midterm election, the Hudson Valley finds itself with an election of national importance. Mary Williams, a Poughkeepsie resident, lives across the street from her polling station and votes in every election. “It’s just the people are not educated on it....
NYS GOP Response to Zeldin signature controversy
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)–In recent weeks, Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has received criticism after more than 11,000 signatures said to be photocopied were included in a filing to get him on the Independence Party line. Jessica Proud, a spokesperson for the New York State GOP released a statement as to what she says happened. Blaming […]
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's economic recovery faces scrutiny in campaign
When she signed a bill meant to spur renewable energy usage in semiconductor manufacturing, Gov. Kathy Hochul was cautiously upbeat about the status of New York's economy overall. Inflation was not rising as quickly as it once was nationwide and gas prices had started to tumble, though remain higher than...
NY Judge: Andrew Cuomo doesn’t have to surrender book profits, for now
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo outside the Executive Mansion in Albany on August 7, 2021, days before he resigned amid multiple scandals A judge ruled the state's ethics board did not follow proper procedure in revoking a waiver for the former governor to write and profit from his book. [ more › ]
Former candidate endorses Josh Riley for Congress
Former New York 22nd Congressional candidate Vanessa Fajans-Turner announced that she is endorsing Democrat Josh Riley in the new 19th Congressional District.
informnny.com
New restrictions on imitation weapons on the books in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new law is on the books in the Empire State, aiming to crackdown on realistic-looking imitation weapons. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.687/A.3998 into law Tuesday. The goal of the new law is to make imitation weapons easily identifiable to keep kids, law enforcement and others safe.
New Bill Aims To Ban Guns In Many Public Places In New York State
A new bill introduced in New York State aims to ban people from carrying guns in many public places. Even though the United States Supreme Court sided with gun owners who sued the state about its concealed carry laws, this new legislation could make it harder for gun owners to carry their weapons.
nystateofpolitics.com
Progressives push Hochul to pick new chief judge who 'defends democracy'
More than 110 organizations penned a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, urging her to nominate a new chief judge to the Court of Appeals with qualities who will prioritize protecting New York's most vulnerable populations, citing a culture of dysfunction within the state court system. The letter calls...
wxxinews.org
ReAwaken America Tour’s Batavia stop calls for overturning 2020 election, New York AG to ‘repent'
About two hours into the ReAwaken America Tour’s stop in Batavia Friday morning, the crowd of a couple thousand under a large, white revival tent got loud. They chanted, “now,” as in they want Donald Trump back as president — not in 2024 — but right now.
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
Vermont GOP refuses to support winner of its own U.S. House primary
The state party won't back Liam Madden in the general election, citing his "his unwillingness to commit to caucusing with Republicans in Congress".
qudach.com
Progressives Are Starting To Freak Out About Dan Goldman In New York's 10th District
NEW YORK ― It’s not often that rival candidates for the aforesaid nationalist bureau convene a associated property conference. But connected Monday, Rep. Mondaire Jones and authorities Assembly subordinate Yuh-Line Niou, some candidates for the Democratic information successful New York’s recently drawn 10th Congressional District, did conscionable that successful beforehand of New York City Hall successful little Manhattan.
nystateofpolitics.com
What can be done with former prisons in New York?
Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Setencing Project seeks to draw together what...
waynetimes.com
Primary Day for Republican Congressional candidates is Tuesday, August 23rd
Even though voters recall casting ballots in a Primary in June, they should be aware that another Primary is coming. On Tuesday, August 23rd, registered Republicans in Wayne County will vote again. Three candidates are vying for the Republican line for the 24th Congressional District. This is the seat currently...
nystateofpolitics.com
Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York
Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
nystateofpolitics.com
Employers urge New York to fix unemployment insurance surcharge
When the COVID-19 pandemic first led to a closure of business, schools and other public gathering spaces, Rod Dion did something many employers couldn't do: He kept all his employees. "One of the best and hardest decisions I did was to not let anybody go," he said during an interview...
New York State DEC expands drought watch
After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State
Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
