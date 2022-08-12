Read full article on original website
Grizzlies Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s summer rages on, and many crucial narratives remain unresolved. Of course, one looms above all the rest. Kevin Durant is still a Brooklyn Net. Officially, anyway. By all accounts, the superstar wing is checked out of the organization. Recently, rumors have surfaced suggesting that Durant approached team...
‘I can’t believe I just looked at Kobe’s burnt up body, and now I’m about to eat’: L.A. firefighter on being shown Kobe’s remains
The past week has been a trying time for the family of the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant’s widow Vanessa is currently in a legal battle against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant is claiming that deputies took photos of the helicopter crash scene that claimed Kobe Bryant’s life for non-investigative purposes and shared them with firefighters.
Draymond Green wants fans to 'remind' Klay Thompson he's owed $3000 from a Dominos bet...as the four-time NBA champ reveals Warriors' plane secrets
They say you should always pay your debts. If not, you may find yourself reminded on a national podcast by a four-time NBA Champion. That is where Klay Thompson finds himself currently, after teammate Draymond Green chose his eponymously titled podcast to notify the world of the arrears. 'Every now...
Dennis Rodman Makes His Opinion On LeBron Very Clear
Dennis Rodman played with arguably the NBA's greatest player ever in Michael Jordan. The other player in the GOAT debate, LeBron James, came along after Rodman's peak playing days. But Rodman believes LeBron would've been easy to lock up... “He’s so f*cking easy to play, he doesn’t have any moves...”...
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Yardbarker
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Calls Michael Jordan The GOAT In Recent 2K23 Promo: “Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All-Time.”
The GOAT debate remains a recurrent topic in the NBA, as many fans, analysts and players keep giving their two pennies on this discussion. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the two most common players in this debate, and everybody picks one of them depending on their preferences. However, there's...
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Yardbarker
Analyst Says Bronny James Is Likely To Go To College For Basketball, Reveals UCLA And USC Are Among Teams Pursuing Him
Bronny James is the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, and he is currently viewed as one of the best high school prospects in the country. There is a solid chance that he could end up in the NBA. Generally, prospects have a few ways to make it into the...
Yardbarker
The Most Realistic Starting Lineup And Roster For The Los Angeles Lakers Next Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that underwhelmed this year, finishing with a 33-49 record and missing the play-in tournament. There is no doubt that things must change ahead of next season if the Los Angeles Lakers are to make it back to the playoffs and potentially win a championship next year.
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, And LeBron James' Agent Spotted At Draymond Green's Wedding
The offseason is one of the best and worst times for a basketball fan. While there is no basketball action to root for on the court, there is a lot of activity around the NBA when it comes to player movement through the draft and free agency. Outside that, it is often amazing to see players that compete on the court every day live their regular lives and hang out with each other as friends.
Ex-No. 1 pick gives Kevin Durant incredible advice on how to force trade
Former No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Bogut gave Kevin Durant some pretty incredible advice on how to get his way with a trade request. In late June, Durant requested the Brooklyn Nets trade him even though he has four years left on his current contract. The Nets so far have not relented, and they even seem to be playing hardball with the former MVP.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says There Is Speculation Around The League About Nuggets Signing Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony was one of the best scorers in the league in his prime, and he terrorized defenses with his isolation ability during his time with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. Anthony was a genuine superstar and a top-tier three-level scorer that could get buckets from anywhere on the court.
Yardbarker
Insider Suggests The NBA Is Expecting Kevin Durant To Get Traded After The Brooklyn Nets Are Left Off Christmas Day Schedule
We are in the final months before the NBA comes back to our screens and planning for the 2022-23 season is underway. Teams have already shaped their rosters for next season but some key moves can still be made around the league. Players like Collin Sexton, Donovan Mitchell, and Kyrie...
BET
Deputy Doesn’t Regret Taking Pictures Of Kobe Bryant’s Remains
A Los Angeles Couty sheriff’s deputy testified Friday (August 12) in federal court that he was directed by a fellow deputy to snap photos of the aftermath of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and other passengers, adding that he didn’t regret taking pictures of the NBA star’s remains.
Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season
Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
Yardbarker
Lakers Insider Says Team Believes It Has More Trade Options For Russell Westbrook Than What's Been Commonly Reported
Russell Westbrook has had a poor year with the Los Angeles Lakers, struggling as the No. 3 option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He was inefficient and turnover-prone, which are not good qualities for a player asked to fit a smaller role. Due to his poor season, many people...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Could Create A Terrific Duo With Ja Morant On Grizzlies
The Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks rumors have slowed down in recent weeks, as the New Yorkers might be reflecting on the pros and cons of giving a host of draft picks for a player they've been dreaming of for a while now. This has opened the door for more teams to try to make a move for Mitchell.
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says The Situation Between Kevin Durant And The Nets Can Be Fixed If Durant Just Stays In Brooklyn: "Winning Helps Camouflage Any Bad Feelings."
By all accounts, Kevin Durant has cut all ties with the Brooklyn Nets. After making an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai, and watching him choose Sean Marks and Steve Nash over him, he is now preparing for a stand-off that could extend well into the 2022-23 season. At this...
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury blames LeBron James, Anthony Davis for Lakers' recent shortcomings
Stephon Marbury is one of the most unique superstars in basketball history. After being a highly-touted high schooler and college player, Marbury went on to have a solid but somewhat underwhelming NBA career. Just when it seemed like the story on his career was written, he went to China and...
