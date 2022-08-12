Read full article on original website
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear
It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
Fantasy football: Where to draft Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
One of the most interesting players in the fantasy football world this season – and the subject of the most speculation on his draft value – is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill thrived when paired with QB Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and the question now...
NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin, Bill Belichick Drama
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to name his top five NFL coaches. One prominent coach was left out. The Steelers head coach didn't include Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his list of the top five coaches in the National Football League. That's...suspicious. Where is the legendary...
Patrick Mahomes reveals Kansas City Chiefs’ target distribution gameplan without Tyreek Hill in 2022
What the Kansas City Chiefs did this offseason by trading away one of the top receivers in the NFL by
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction
Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision
As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick
The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
NFL Preseason odds: Vikings-Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 8/14/2022
A rematch of Super Bowl XI will be at front and center of the football universe on Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings square off with the Las Vegas Raiders to begin each team’s preseason schedule. Feel free to join us for our NFL preseason odds series, where our Vikings-Raiders prediction and pick will be revealed.
Buccaneers lose important competition piece ahead of cuts
The lose of Kenjon Barner doesn’t seem like it would be much for the Buccaneers when you see him as the fifth running back, but what about his kick returns?. Kenyon Barner wasn’t going to make the Buccaneers roster on his running back abilities. Despite a long career...
Colts vs. Bills: Best photos from preseason Week 1
Here’s a look at some of the best photos from a preseason Week 1 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills — a game the Colts lost, 27-24.
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Preseason slate brings on 49ers
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 2 preseason Week 2 – vs San Francisco 49ers Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Fantasy football: Where to draft Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs hit the NFL as a near-instant sensation as a 5th-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 and he topped 1,000 yards in his final 2 years in Minnesota. However, when he was traded before the 2020 season to the Buffalo Bills for their 1st-round pick...
AFC East Mailbag: Assessing Jets’ rebuild, Patriots’ playcalling, more
There weren't many starters who played during the first week of the preseason, and that included most of the AFC East's stars. The weekend's games provided a platform for bubble players to continue building their cases to make the roster. That means there weren't many takeaways about the actual starting...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Kenny Pickett and Co. do battle against Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule continues Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the
Patriots sign Devin Hafford
Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
Report: Jaylen Brown has ‘big fans’ in Miami Heat front office, including some who prefer him over Donovan Mitchell
The Miami Heat are known for going big-game hunting. They have been linked to multiple stars this offseason, including Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. A name that may have flown under the radar until now is Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics. It seems that the one-time All-Star has “big fans” among some of the Heat’s high-ranking officials.
