Foxborough, MA

The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear

It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin, Bill Belichick Drama

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to name his top five NFL coaches. One prominent coach was left out. The Steelers head coach didn't include Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his list of the top five coaches in the National Football League. That's...suspicious. Where is the legendary...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision

As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick

The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers lose important competition piece ahead of cuts

The lose of Kenjon Barner doesn’t seem like it would be much for the Buccaneers when you see him as the fifth running back, but what about his kick returns?. Kenyon Barner wasn’t going to make the Buccaneers roster on his running back abilities. Despite a long career...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

AFC East Mailbag: Assessing Jets’ rebuild, Patriots’ playcalling, more

There weren't many starters who played during the first week of the preseason, and that included most of the AFC East's stars. The weekend's games provided a platform for bubble players to continue building their cases to make the roster. That means there weren't many takeaways about the actual starting...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots sign Devin Hafford

Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
NFL
Heat Nation

Report: Jaylen Brown has ‘big fans’ in Miami Heat front office, including some who prefer him over Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat are known for going big-game hunting. They have been linked to multiple stars this offseason, including Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. A name that may have flown under the radar until now is Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics. It seems that the one-time All-Star has “big fans” among some of the Heat’s high-ranking officials.
MIAMI, FL
