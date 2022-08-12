ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road in Columbia County

By Karlton Clay
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road.

According to Columbia County traffic officials, the lane closure will be in the westbound lane of Evans to Locks Road from Mims Road to Jennings Roads.

Officials say the lane closure will be from 9 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. starting Tuesday August 16th until Thursday, August 18th.

Drivers are asked to expect delays, and they are also being asked to please find an alternative route if possible.

