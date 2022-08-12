ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollidaysburg, PA

abc27 News

Mifflin County a sleeping giant, 2022 FNF Preview

LEWISTOWN, Pa (WHTM) — Every football programs goes through their ups and downs. For Mifflin County, they are hoping to put 2021 in the past and start their ascend. Last season, the Huskies did not win a game (0-9), but there is optimism around the program heading into this fall. They hired a new head […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

First autocross event within the last 40 years comes to Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been four decades since Altoona has had an autocross event but that ends in August. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America will be holding an autocross event on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WTAJ

‘4 Mick 4 The Game’ tournament underway in Hollidaysburg

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Five years ago, Mikayla Focht was killed in a tragic ATV accident, her parents are keeping her legacy alive with a softball tournament. The annual tournament, “4 Mick 4 The Game”, invites teams from the area to compete to honor Mikayla’s life at Legion Park. The game’s sponsors help bring four […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Official Visits SRU

Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, visited Slippery Rock University on Friday. Greenstein met with members of SRU’s Council of Trustees and toured the University’s new engineering laboratories in the Physical Therapy Building. He also had the opportunity to visit the newly renovated...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash

SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
SHERMAN, NY
echo-pilot.com

THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week news and plans for 9/11

WOW! What a week it has been in Greencastle-Antrim. So how was your post-Old Home Week Sunday? Tina and I strolled around town this morning and checked out the display windows we hadn’t observed. It was like walking through an open-air museum. My heart-felt congratulations to 41st triennial President Bonnie Shockey and all of the volunteers who made this 120-year historic event a huge success. It wouldn’t be fair to ask what your favorite event was because they were all wonderful with large crowds.
GREENCASTLE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT hosts meeting for proposed Cambria County construction

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for the PA 164 to Route 2006 to Blair County Line pavement preservation project. PennDOT is holding a public meeting on Monday, August 22 from 6-7 p.m. at the Portage Township Municipal Building to discuss the project and receive public feedback. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Early Voting Underway In NYS

Early voting is underway in New York’s Congressional Primary and the special election to fill the seat vacated by former Congressman Tom Reed. In Olean early voting is at the Jamestown Community College campus on North Union Street. Early voting hours are:. Monday 8 am-4 pm. Tuesday noon-8 pm.
OLEAN, NY

