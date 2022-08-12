ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Take a number! A Manhattan party for Jewish singles comes back after a pandemic hiatus

(New York Jewish Week) — How do you stand out when everybody’s dressed in white?. On Thursday evening, nearly 700 Jewish singles in their 20s, 30s and 40s gathered in Manhattan’s Riverside Park to celebrate Tu B’Av, a minor holiday often referred to as the “Jewish Valentine’s Day.” As requested by the organizers, everyone in attendance wore white — but people interpreted the assignment differently. Many women wore trendy, designer dresses, doing their best to look elegant and put together. Some of the men, meanwhile, wore white, wrinkled polo shirts.
MANHATTAN, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

NYC rabbi witnesses stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie

(New York Jewish Week) — Rabbi Charles Savenor was on vacation with his family and decided it would be a treat to hear author Salman Rushdie speak Friday at The Chautauqua Institution in western New York State. “We heard a lot about Chautauqua, that [it] is sort of like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy