ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Greengrass Cafe near UWL permanently closes

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s Greengrass Cafe is closing its doors for good. The restaurant made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook. The owner thanked guests, employees and vendors for their years of support in the post. He hopes community members will continue to support other local businesses. COPYRIGHT 2022...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Onalaska Chick-fil-A to open Sept. 8

Chick-fil-A announced Friday its grand opening in Onalaska will be Sept. 8. The restaurant is located on Highway 16, across the road from Blain’s Farm & Fleet. It’s been nearly 2.5 years since Chick-Fil-A got approval from the Onalaska city council for the build site.
ONALASKA, WI
news8000.com

Mary Jo Halama

Mary Jo Halama, 84, of Independence passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Memory Care Center in Strum. Mary Jo was born to Henry and Stella Wecker on December 13, 1937, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. It was here that she spent her growing years, graduating from Aquinas High School (1955) and attending St. Francis School of Nursing/Viterbo, where she fulfilled her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse (1959). While in nurses’ training, Mary Jo met Jean Wolfe of Independence who became a life-long friend and was responsible for introducing her to George Halama whom she married on January 17, 1959, at St. John’s Church in La Crosse. George passed away June 6, 2013.
INDEPENDENCE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Minnesota State
La Crosse, WI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#The Boys#Charity#Rewritten
news8000.com

Bangor back to work as the Cardinals prepare for season opener Thursday

The season opener cannot come soon enough for the Bangor football team. The Cardinals had their 2021 season cut short by rival Cashton in the playoffs, but for this team, the focus is on 2022. After a couple of weeks of practice, the team is ready for some competition that counts in the standings.
BANGOR, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, others hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and others are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 at 4:58 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Highway 35 at the intersection of Henry Lane in the Township of Milton. It was reported to authorities that there were three people trapped in a vehicle and unconscious.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
news8000.com

Slight Chance of Showers Tonight -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 65F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 83F…. As advertised, it will cooler today with scattered rain showers. Here are some rainfall reports from NWS automated weather stations. Dry for many this evening, but there’s still a chance for some scattered light showers in spots… and this...
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy