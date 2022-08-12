Mary Jo Halama, 84, of Independence passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Memory Care Center in Strum. Mary Jo was born to Henry and Stella Wecker on December 13, 1937, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. It was here that she spent her growing years, graduating from Aquinas High School (1955) and attending St. Francis School of Nursing/Viterbo, where she fulfilled her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse (1959). While in nurses’ training, Mary Jo met Jean Wolfe of Independence who became a life-long friend and was responsible for introducing her to George Halama whom she married on January 17, 1959, at St. John’s Church in La Crosse. George passed away June 6, 2013.

