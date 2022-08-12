Read full article on original website
Greengrass Cafe near UWL permanently closes
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s Greengrass Cafe is closing its doors for good. The restaurant made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook. The owner thanked guests, employees and vendors for their years of support in the post. He hopes community members will continue to support other local businesses. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Brown Booby: A historic landing in La Crosse brings birdwatchers together
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The birding community is a flutter over the sighting of a seabird thousands of miles from its home. The brown booby landed in Wisconsin for the first time in history. Everyone wants to find a place they belong. “We would be the only people of color at the events and we never saw people of color...
Onalaska Chick-fil-A to open Sept. 8
Chick-fil-A announced Friday its grand opening in Onalaska will be Sept. 8. The restaurant is located on Highway 16, across the road from Blain’s Farm & Fleet. It’s been nearly 2.5 years since Chick-Fil-A got approval from the Onalaska city council for the build site.
Mary Jo Halama
Mary Jo Halama, 84, of Independence passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Memory Care Center in Strum. Mary Jo was born to Henry and Stella Wecker on December 13, 1937, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. It was here that she spent her growing years, graduating from Aquinas High School (1955) and attending St. Francis School of Nursing/Viterbo, where she fulfilled her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse (1959). While in nurses’ training, Mary Jo met Jean Wolfe of Independence who became a life-long friend and was responsible for introducing her to George Halama whom she married on January 17, 1959, at St. John’s Church in La Crosse. George passed away June 6, 2013.
BREAKING: Police activity in La Crosse, witnesses report suspect in basement
An investigation is underway in the basement of a home on 10th Street S in La Crosse.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
New Lisbon man’s body discovered near a boat landing in Juneau County
Responders found a 55-year-old New Lisbon man dead in the water near a boat landing Sunday.
Lanes closed on La Crosse’s Losey Boulevard for emergency water service repair
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A portion of Losey Boulevard is down to one lane on both the southbound and northbound sections. Crews are working on an emergency water service repair. The southbound right lane between State Road and Denton Street is closed through Aug. 16. The northbound right lane is closed in the same area through 3 p.m. Friday.
Man arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose extradited to La Crosse County from Arkansas
The suspect of a West Salem homicide is behind bars. According to online records, police arrested 23-year-old Lathan Foster in Arkansas.
Bangor back to work as the Cardinals prepare for season opener Thursday
The season opener cannot come soon enough for the Bangor football team. The Cardinals had their 2021 season cut short by rival Cashton in the playoffs, but for this team, the focus is on 2022. After a couple of weeks of practice, the team is ready for some competition that counts in the standings.
WI driver arrested after admitting to ‘having a few drinks’ while driving
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in Jackson County was arrested after telling a trooper that he was drinking while driving. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, recently, a trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver who was swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County.
1 person dead, others hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and others are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 at 4:58 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Highway 35 at the intersection of Henry Lane in the Township of Milton. It was reported to authorities that there were three people trapped in a vehicle and unconscious.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
Slight Chance of Showers Tonight -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 65F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 83F…. As advertised, it will cooler today with scattered rain showers. Here are some rainfall reports from NWS automated weather stations. Dry for many this evening, but there’s still a chance for some scattered light showers in spots… and this...
