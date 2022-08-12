ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Little Apple Post

Kansas receiving $25M from USDOT for hiking, biking trails

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
Little Apple Post

Kan. man who performed illegal autopsies fined $250K

TOPEKA – A Kansas man and three corporate entities he controlled have been permanently banned from doing business and ordered to pay more than $250,000 in restitution related to providing unlawful autopsy services, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Shawn Parcells, 42, who has resided in both Leawood...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Dog rescued while Kansas home damaged in fire

JOHNSON COUNTY —Discarded smoking materials are believed responsible for a Kansas house fire. Just after 12:30a.m. crews from Overland Park and Leawood responded to a house fire in the 5300 Block of W. 158th Place, according to a media release. First arriving units found heavy smoke and fire coming...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas attorney smuggled heroin to an inmate lover

KANSAS CITY – A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced in federal court this week for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo., with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to the United State's Attorney. Juliane L. Colby, 44, was sentenced by...
Little Apple Post

Police: Kansas man lost $12,000 in bail bond scam

MCPHERSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a phone scam that cost a man in McPherson County a lot of money. On August 6, the McPherson Police Department learned the reporting party received a scam phone call from an individual who claimed to be a family member, according to a social media report from police.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
AUBURN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. deputy finds stolen firearm, drugs during traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after At 10p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 just south of the Melvern exit for an alleged traffic violation, according to a media release. During the stop, the Osage County deputy found illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

