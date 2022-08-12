Read full article on original website
Related
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Football Practice Underway for 2022
Monday marked the first day of practice for fall high school sports teams, including Maple Grove football. The Crimson is coming off an 11-2 season and a state runner-up finish in Class 6A. 45 seniors are back for Maple Grove this year and the Crimson is expected to be one...
ccxmedia.org
Kevin Kling, James Hersch Back for Osseo Cross Country Fundraiser
Osseo Cross Country Alumni are back for a fundraiser that’s becoming an anticipated annual event. “Home Again 5” features storyteller Kevin Kling and songwriter James Hersch in Boerboom Park on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. “I feel so lucky to have gone to school here, to have the...
fox9.com
Gophers football receives 31 votes in AP Preseason poll
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football season is a little more than two weeks away, and the Gophers have a little work to do to be ranked among college football’s top 25. The Associated Press released its preseason poll on Monday, and the Gophers were in the "others...
gophersports.com
Pedersen Set to Compete at U.S. Amateur
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota men's golf team will have representation at the U.S. Amateur this week, as Gopher-newcomer Jacob Pedersen will compete in the event. The 2022 tournament will be held at the Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club, both in Paramus, N.J. Pedersen qualified for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New purpose for retired race horses
SHAKOPEE, Minn — Canterbury Park is a fun place to be for the whole family when horses are running but they have a lot more to offer even after the races. The racetrack has a special program that helps people suffering with mental illness while giving retired racers a job.
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: North Hennepin Community College Launches “Weekend College”
North Hennepin Community College launches Weekend College this fall as a way to offer more options for students to earn a certificate or complete a degree. Weekend College is exactly what you might think, courses offered on Friday nights and Saturdays through online classes or a hybrid mix of in-person and online classes.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
Heron on Lake of the Isles.
I read that as “heroin” on lake of the isles at first. I see him when I’m out walking all the time. Scares the hell out of me sometimes. Haha. Beautiful swamp milkweed with the pink blossoms! Monarch butterflies need that.
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit
Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
Woodbury man killed in fatal crash on bridge near Red Wing
RED WING, Minn. — Officials say a man was killed Sunday night after he was thrown from his vehicle after crashing into a bridge in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol website says Kenneth Walton Fritze, 54, of Woodbury, was headed south on Highway 63 near Red Wing just before midnight Sunday when the incident occurred.
22 WSBT
School district will lay off white teachers before minority teachers, per new union contract
MINNEAPOLIS (TND) — An agreement struck between a Minneapolis teachers union and Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) now compels the district – in the case of any layoffs – to get rid of white teachers before any teachers of color. The stipulation comes as part of a recent...
mspmag.com
A Survey of the Hottest Spicy Foods in the Twin Cities
You know what helps you cool off on a steamy summer day? A good sweat. From the inside. There’s actual science that says eating spicy* foods helps regulate the body’s temp and cools you down (though your mouth and intestines might disagree). There’s a pervasive myth that Minnesotans think ketchup is a spice. Pshhht. Sure, some such Minnesotans exist, but as a whole, we have plenty of restaurants and eaters that prove this false on the daily. We’ve appealed to many of them to help us create this proof-of-spice story, which should light many a mouth on fire, no matter where you are on your path to hot-headed nirvana. Seek the heat, friends: The hot life is a good one.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
ccxmedia.org
Now Hiring in Brooklyn Center
The City of Brooklyn Center is hiring! Brooklyn Center has a wide variety of positions open at any time. Full-time, part-time, or seasonal job, there’s probably something for you, and they make it easy for you to see what jobs are open. Cards are available at City Hall that have a QR code on the back that can be scanned, and will then show what jobs you can apply for. You can also find out about job opportunities in Brooklyn Center by going to http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us, and under Our City, clicking Employment.
Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
Mother Is Suing Minnesota Walmart For Horrific Parking Lot Accident
A woman named Essie McKenzie from Coon Rapids is suing a Walmart store in Fridley, Minnesota over a horrific accident that took place in that store's parking lot. First responders were called to the scene of the Fridley Walmart on August 6 2019 with reports that a van had caught fire and the fire jumped damaging a few other vehicles as well.
Driver hits pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night.Around 9 p.m., a 30-year-old Minneapolis man was walking north across Highway 13 on Nicollet Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck going west on Highway 13. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.A 47-year-old Burnsville man was driving the truck. The state patrol said he had been drinking before the crash.
Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
New Creation Ministries food shelf
Several congregations worshipped together Sunday in a unity service in Minneapolis to raise support for an area food shelf. For more information on the New Creations Ministries food shelf, click here.
Comments / 0