NEW YORK -- The NYPD is cracking down on vendors and panhandlers who stand in the middle of the highways.CBS2's Ali Bauman rode along for an exclusive look at the operation, and found it did not go as planned.We see them standing in the middle of the highways, under pouring rain and blazing sun -- women selling fruit and panhandlers asking for money.The NYPD calls it a growing problem."They are obstructing the vehicular traffic, posing a danger to themselves and the motorists," said Inspector Sylvester Ge, commanding officer of the Highway Patrol Unit.Bauman rode along with the Highway Patrol Unit...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO