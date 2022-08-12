Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Search warrant reveals details of why police were at home of man who fatally shot himself in police vehicle
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — New details have emerged of why law enforcement was at the home of a man who police said fatally shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle. KDKA-TV obtained a copy of the initial search warrant that was served at his Center Township home last Friday. Police say Arpad Sooky, a former dentist with a practice in Ambridge, had a cache of illegal guns inside the home.It is still unclear how Sooky shot and killed himself inside the police cruiser after he was taken into custody. Melissa Schafer lives down the street on Geneva Drive from Sooky and...
LASD arrests Rowland Heights robbery suspect, seeks accomplice
A man was in custody Monday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights in July, and an accomplice was being sought, authorities said. Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested on Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was being held on $150,000 bail, the sheriff’s department said.
CBS2 rides with NYPD to see new approach to vendors, panhandlers
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is cracking down on vendors and panhandlers who stand in the middle of the highways.CBS2's Ali Bauman rode along for an exclusive look at the operation, and found it did not go as planned.We see them standing in the middle of the highways, under pouring rain and blazing sun -- women selling fruit and panhandlers asking for money.The NYPD calls it a growing problem."They are obstructing the vehicular traffic, posing a danger to themselves and the motorists," said Inspector Sylvester Ge, commanding officer of the Highway Patrol Unit.Bauman rode along with the Highway Patrol Unit...
