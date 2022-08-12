ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Robert Mahaffey
3d ago

What's the world coming to when the people in charge of spiritual growth of the world resort to crime? Especially when the victims are the elderly. The elderly look to these spiritual advisers seeking answers to life greatest question, is there life after death? Then the gall of this man to abuse that elderly couples finance's the way he did. Ten year's probation is too light a sentence for such a criminal as this.

Reply
4
Related
KLTV

Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement. Norton, 51, is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. He was arrested on Friday...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler woman accused in bilking scheme gets probation, must pay restitution

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman under federal indictment for participating in a money laundering scheme will avoid jail time and must pay back more than $100,000. In a plea deal before District Judge J. Campbell Barker at the federal courthouse in Tyler, Tracey Lynn Brookshier had one charge dismissed and for a second count was given 36 months probation, a waived fine and also was ordered to pay $138,265.80 in restitution.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Debit Card#Credit Card#Religion#Chevrolet
KLTV

Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Sheriff’s Office: Gregg County woman missing since July

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – In a Facebook post Monday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, of Kilgore. According to officials, Sharrer was last seen at a residence on PR 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in the Kilgore/Gladewater area in July by her mother.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

About 15 animals seized from southeast of Tyler

An animal control officer was injured during an operation today to remove more than a dozen dogs from a home southeast of Tyler and take them to shelters. Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Smith said animal control officers from the county and the city of Tyler were at the scene in the 16000 block of County Road 223.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Smith County Sheriff's Office locates missing man

A 63-year-old man who wandered off from his family Sunday was located the next day after being declared missing, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found at a residence on Highway 110 on Monday. He went missing when...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials searching for missing East Texas teen

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
LINDALE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy