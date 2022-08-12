Read full article on original website
Related
NME
343 Industries developer explains struggles of making modern games
343 Industries‘ senior community manager has listed some of the struggles of making modern games in a recent Twitter post. The tweet by John Junyszek, which comes as a response to a post by Forge Labs’ Sean, answers the question of “Why is it harder to make games these days?” with an image including a list of reasons, along with a TLDR (too long didn’t read) brief explanation that reads, “the expectations and legal requirements for games has increased.”
Nightingale, the fantasy survival game from former BioWare developers, is delayed
Aaryn Flynn's Inflexion Games studio has pushed the launch of Nightingale into 2023.
Microsoft claims Sony is keeping games off Game Pass by paying developers 'blocking rights'
Sony pays developers "blocking rights" to stop them from adding their games to Game Pass, according to remarkable claims from Microsoft. Reported by the Verge (opens in new tab), the claims stem from a filing (opens in new tab) with Brazil's national competition regulator, as part of a review of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The filing, which took place on August 9th and is translated from Portuguese, claims that Microsoft's attempts to expand Game Pass have been "hampered by Sony's desire to inhibit such growth." Going further, the filing alleges that Sony "pays for 'blocking rights' to prevent developers from adding content to Game Pass and other competing subscription services."
technewstoday.com
15 Best PS4 Or PS5 Games For Kids
Gaming is for everyone, as it’s just another form of escapism in the entertainment industry. Therefore, we’re looking for the best PS4 or PS5 games for kids. All of your family can join the party. And, by the way, party games are the main genre kids would enjoy,...
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
geekwire.com
Microsoft tells Brazilian regulator that Sony pays devs to not push content to Xbox Game Pass
In a filing to Brazil’s national competition regulator, Microsoft has claimed that Sony pays unnamed video game developers to prevent them from adding content to the Xbox Game Pass. The claim was found in an Aug. 9 document that Microsoft filed with Brazil’s Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (CADE),...
knowtechie.com
Microsoft finally admits the PS4 drastically outsold the Xbox One
After years of secrecy about its sales numbers, Microsoft has finally revealed that the Xbox One’s sales numbers were unimpressive compared to the PS4. The PS4 has sold more than double what the Xbox One sold to date. See, Microsoft quit reporting its exact sales numbers for Xbox One...
ComicBook
Xbox Accuses Sony of Paying Developers to Block Game Pass Titles
Xbox has accused Sony of paying developers to prevent them from putting their games on Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass has been a game changer for the industry as it allows gamers access to a massive rotating library of amazing games, both big and small. It has made gaming on Xbox and even some other devices that support the service incredibly accessible and has allowed developers the chance to get their game more recognition and introduce players to games they may not have played otherwise. It's a great service and one that has been loosely mimicked via PlayStation's recent tiered PlayStation Plus service. It's not identical, but it certainly appears to be taking cues from Xbox Game Pass.
Digital Trends
The best Amazon Alexa smart speakers
If you’re a fan of the highly capable Alexa voice assistant, the versatile app, and the easy connection with Amazon and smart home devices, then you definitely want a smart speaker with built-in Alexa capabilities. But which one? Amazon, of course, has its own line of Echo speakers that are designed for use with Alexa, but they aren't the only brand that supports Alexa for easy voice commands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steam makes a small change that gets lots of PC gamers overly excited
Steam has tweaked the process of grabbing free PC games or DLC to make it a bit more convenient, and it’s a change which has been met with quite the outpouring of happiness (or bewilderment in a few cases). If you’re a regular Steam user, you’ll doubtless recall that...
The 36 best PlayStation games of all time, according to critics
The list includes classics like "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" and modern hits like "God of War" and "Elden Ring."
NFL・
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
Gamespot
Tempest Rising Channels The Feel Of 1990s RTS Classics
Developer and publisher 3D Realms is looking to bring back a classic 1990s-style real-time strategy experience with Tempest Rising, an RTS that has you fighting over resources in the aftermath of a nuclear war. Publisher THQ Nordic announced the game with a new trailer during its 2022 games showcase, which shows how Tempest Rising is combining old-school inspirations with modern graphics and a more cinematic presentation.
Digital Trends
How long is Cult of the Lamb?
Cult of the Lamb has become a breakout indie success, with surprising variety and a deep life-sim experience that makes it easy to sink hours into its adorable (and horrifying) world. But eventually, the experience of running your own cult will come to an end. If you’re wondering how long it’ll take to roll credits in Cult of the Lamb, here’s what you need to know.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Growing Frustrated by Lack of Retro Games
Sony is still offering its PlayStation Plus subscribers bundles of free games each month, and for the most part, those offerings have been received pretty well in July and in August. July's games included Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon, for example, while August's games are Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and Little Nightmares. While this is all well and good for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, those subscribed to the service's Premium tier have been left wondering where all the retro and classic games are.
Digital Trends
I tried out the incredible Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor, and it has one big problem
Samsung Odyssey Ark is finally coming — in fact, you can reserve a unit now for when the monitor goes on sale in early September. It floored me when I saw the display at CES, and it was equally as impressive seeing it a second time. But then I tried to use it with Windows.
Gamespot
Digimon Survive Review - Digital Devolution
Digimon has never been shy to delve into storylines and topics that society too often wishes to ignore--the first episode of the 1999 anime literally begins with the main character monologuing about climate change and how it's destroying the planet. Most of the stories in the series explore these topics within the scope of being trapped within a fantasy world inhabited by cute monsters. It's here where the characters must come to terms with the irresponsibility of finding solace in the black-and-white morality of their new reality--an alluring alternative to the nuanced wants and needs of the real world. Pushing on this notion a bit further to dip its toes into the horrifying realities of physical and verbal abuse, terminal illness, psychotic breaks, and weaponizing relationships, Digimon Survive tells one of the darkest tales that the franchise has ever covered. All told, it amounts to a deeply compelling visual novel that's driven by likable characters and an intriguing mystery but that aspect of it is too often interrupted by boring tactical combat.
New PC Version of the 'Spider-Man' Game Features Plenty of Graphical Differences
It's finally time for PC gamers to web-swing into action in the Marvel's Spider-Man video game. This title was originally released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 back in 2018 and garnered critical acclaim for its story, visuals, and most importantly, how good it feels to swing around New York City. The game received a remastered edition for the PlayStation 5 as well as a mid-quel game in which players control Miles Morales.
Digital Trends
Intel drops support for DirectX 9, but it may be a good thing
Intel has now officially dropped native hardware support for DirectX 9, and this applies to both integrated Xe graphics on Alder Lake CPUs and discrete Arc Alchemist GPUs. This doesn’t mean that Intel won’t offer access to DX9. Instead, DirectX 9 will be supported through DirectX 12 via emulation. Will that be sufficient for gamers?
CoinTelegraph
NFT games have edge over ‘money in, no money out’ games: Polygon's Urvit Goel
Polygon’s vice president of global business development for gaming, Urvit Goel, believes games that integrate nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have a natural edge on traditional games that don’t allow users to sell their in-game items. Goel spoke candidly with Cointelegraph in Seoul last week about Polygon’s push toward helping...
TechCrunch
Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities
Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
Comments / 0