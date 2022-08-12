ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
NME

343 Industries developer explains struggles of making modern games

343 Industries‘ senior community manager has listed some of the struggles of making modern games in a recent Twitter post. The tweet by John Junyszek, which comes as a response to a post by Forge Labs’ Sean, answers the question of “Why is it harder to make games these days?” with an image including a list of reasons, along with a TLDR (too long didn’t read) brief explanation that reads, “the expectations and legal requirements for games has increased.”
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Microsoft claims Sony is keeping games off Game Pass by paying developers 'blocking rights'

Sony pays developers "blocking rights" to stop them from adding their games to Game Pass, according to remarkable claims from Microsoft. Reported by the Verge (opens in new tab), the claims stem from a filing (opens in new tab) with Brazil's national competition regulator, as part of a review of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The filing, which took place on August 9th and is translated from Portuguese, claims that Microsoft's attempts to expand Game Pass have been "hampered by Sony's desire to inhibit such growth." Going further, the filing alleges that Sony "pays for 'blocking rights' to prevent developers from adding content to Game Pass and other competing subscription services."
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

15 Best PS4 Or PS5 Games For Kids

Gaming is for everyone, as it’s just another form of escapism in the entertainment industry. Therefore, we’re looking for the best PS4 or PS5 games for kids. All of your family can join the party. And, by the way, party games are the main genre kids would enjoy,...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Stadia#Demos#Sniper Elite#Xbox 360#Video Game
knowtechie.com

Microsoft finally admits the PS4 drastically outsold the Xbox One

After years of secrecy about its sales numbers, Microsoft has finally revealed that the Xbox One’s sales numbers were unimpressive compared to the PS4. The PS4 has sold more than double what the Xbox One sold to date. See, Microsoft quit reporting its exact sales numbers for Xbox One...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Accuses Sony of Paying Developers to Block Game Pass Titles

Xbox has accused Sony of paying developers to prevent them from putting their games on Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass has been a game changer for the industry as it allows gamers access to a massive rotating library of amazing games, both big and small. It has made gaming on Xbox and even some other devices that support the service incredibly accessible and has allowed developers the chance to get their game more recognition and introduce players to games they may not have played otherwise. It's a great service and one that has been loosely mimicked via PlayStation's recent tiered PlayStation Plus service. It's not identical, but it certainly appears to be taking cues from Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best Amazon Alexa smart speakers

If you’re a fan of the highly capable Alexa voice assistant, the versatile app, and the easy connection with Amazon and smart home devices, then you definitely want a smart speaker with built-in Alexa capabilities. But which one? Amazon, of course, has its own line of Echo speakers that are designed for use with Alexa, but they aren't the only brand that supports Alexa for easy voice commands.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out

The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tempest Rising Channels The Feel Of 1990s RTS Classics

Developer and publisher 3D Realms is looking to bring back a classic 1990s-style real-time strategy experience with Tempest Rising, an RTS that has you fighting over resources in the aftermath of a nuclear war. Publisher THQ Nordic announced the game with a new trailer during its 2022 games showcase, which shows how Tempest Rising is combining old-school inspirations with modern graphics and a more cinematic presentation.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How long is Cult of the Lamb?

Cult of the Lamb has become a breakout indie success, with surprising variety and a deep life-sim experience that makes it easy to sink hours into its adorable (and horrifying) world. But eventually, the experience of running your own cult will come to an end. If you’re wondering how long it’ll take to roll credits in Cult of the Lamb, here’s what you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Growing Frustrated by Lack of Retro Games

Sony is still offering its PlayStation Plus subscribers bundles of free games each month, and for the most part, those offerings have been received pretty well in July and in August. July's games included Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon, for example, while August's games are Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and Little Nightmares. While this is all well and good for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, those subscribed to the service's Premium tier have been left wondering where all the retro and classic games are.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Digimon Survive Review - Digital Devolution

Digimon has never been shy to delve into storylines and topics that society too often wishes to ignore--the first episode of the 1999 anime literally begins with the main character monologuing about climate change and how it's destroying the planet. Most of the stories in the series explore these topics within the scope of being trapped within a fantasy world inhabited by cute monsters. It's here where the characters must come to terms with the irresponsibility of finding solace in the black-and-white morality of their new reality--an alluring alternative to the nuanced wants and needs of the real world. Pushing on this notion a bit further to dip its toes into the horrifying realities of physical and verbal abuse, terminal illness, psychotic breaks, and weaponizing relationships, Digimon Survive tells one of the darkest tales that the franchise has ever covered. All told, it amounts to a deeply compelling visual novel that's driven by likable characters and an intriguing mystery but that aspect of it is too often interrupted by boring tactical combat.
COMICS
Distractify

New PC Version of the 'Spider-Man' Game Features Plenty of Graphical Differences

It's finally time for PC gamers to web-swing into action in the Marvel's Spider-Man video game. This title was originally released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 back in 2018 and garnered critical acclaim for its story, visuals, and most importantly, how good it feels to swing around New York City. The game received a remastered edition for the PlayStation 5 as well as a mid-quel game in which players control Miles Morales.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Intel drops support for DirectX 9, but it may be a good thing

Intel has now officially dropped native hardware support for DirectX 9, and this applies to both integrated Xe graphics on Alder Lake CPUs and discrete Arc Alchemist GPUs. This doesn’t mean that Intel won’t offer access to DX9. Instead, DirectX 9 will be supported through DirectX 12 via emulation. Will that be sufficient for gamers?
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

NFT games have edge over ‘money in, no money out’ games: Polygon's Urvit Goel

Polygon’s vice president of global business development for gaming, Urvit Goel, believes games that integrate nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have a natural edge on traditional games that don’t allow users to sell their in-game items. Goel spoke candidly with Cointelegraph in Seoul last week about Polygon’s push toward helping...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities

Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy