Shelby, NC

‘Just stunned’: NC woman plans to buy house with $1 million win

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

SHELBY, N.C. (WGHP) — Kenya Sloan, of Shelby, says she plans to buy a house with her $1 million lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’ve been wanting to buy a house for like 15 years,” Sloan said.

Sloan, a 40-year-old McDonald’s manager, bought her winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Curve View Express on West Warren Street in Shelby.

“My eyes got real big,” Sloan said. “I just sat there looking at it.”

Sloan said it was her first time ever playing the Carolina Jackpot game.

“I saw the little money bag, and I thought I maybe won $20,” Sloan said. “I was just stunned.”

When Sloan arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $426,063.

