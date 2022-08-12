Read full article on original website
Lima News
Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer
Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
Opening day parade offers fair treats for all
LIMA — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Lima Sunday for the procession of marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and political candidate supporters in the annual parade that kicks off the 2022 Allen County Fair. “The parade allows us to give our community a look at the...
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
crawfordcountynow.com
Barber shop to expand, carry on family tradition
CRESTLINE – It isn’t “shear” luck that Josh Crosswhite is a barber. Crosswhite, 32, grew up hanging around his grandfather’s barber shop, Ed’s Barber Shop on North Seltzer St. Now, he’s the owner of the longtime business, which is expanding to a larger location at 101 W. Bucyrus St. on Sept. 1.
WANE-TV
2 cars totaled in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars were totaled after crashing at an intersection Friday afternoon in DeKalb County. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 26-year-old Corey Fry of Ashley, was headed northbound on County Road 19 around 3:41 p.m. A 2013 Toyota Highlander, driven by 60-year-old Mark Shannon of Fort Wayne, was eastbound on State Road 8.
Lima News
Charles Thomas: Lima needs media aimed at minorities
Many years ago, I was asked to provide music for the Procter & Gamble retirement party for Warner Roach, who is currently deputy public works director for the City of Lima. During that event, many people of color from all across the country came to congratulate Mr. Roach. The one...
Report: Three fatal crashes in Allen County in July
LIMA — There were three fatal crashes on Allen County roadways during the month of July, according to the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition. Both the current number of fatal crashes and the number of traffic-related fatalities in Allen County so far this year are now up to six, according to a release from the coalition. In 2021, there were six fatal crashes and seven total fatalities reported through the month of July.
thevillagereporter.com
Edon Days Parade Begins With Stirring National Anthem
(PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF) Saturday morning August 13, 2022, started with some showers, but for Edon the rain passed quickly and left gorgeous weather for the parade which started at 1:00. Following the Edon Police Chief who led the parade, was a McCormic... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
Lima News
Entries accepted for 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition
LIMA — The Lima News is now accepting entries for its 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition. Entries may be submitted online at LimaOhio.com/photocontest. Entries are $5 per photo in the categories of abstract, action/sports, animals, candid, candid kids, flowers, landscape/scenic, portrait and still life. Judges will select the winning...
Lima News
Bargains abound as yard sales line Lincoln Highway
GOMER — Motorists along Lincoln Highway will notice dozens of hand-made signs advertising yard sales as the annual “Buy-Way” sale returns this week, giving bargain hunters the chance to nab antique furniture, used electronics, vintage clothing and more. Sellers have set up shop at homes and businesses...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of August 15
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 15. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
westbendnews.net
Trespassing/Shooting Investigation in Emerald Township
Emerald Township – Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the...
WANE-TV
WATCH: Security camera captures fireball in Ohio sky
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Blink and you’ll miss it– but thanks to this surveillance footage, you can replay the phenomenon over and over. WANE 15 viewer Ruth Pease shared the moment her security camera captured a fireball lighting up the sky in Ohio City, Ohio.
bgindependentmedia.org
Pedestrian struck while using marked crosswalk
A pedestrian using a crosswalk on Pearl Street was struck by a vehicle last week and taken to Wood County Hospital. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Elvin Layman, 75, of Bowling Green, was southbound on South Church Street, Wednesday around 12:56 p.m. He stopped at the intersection with Pearl Street.
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay
The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
hometownstations.com
Around 50 hot air balloons expected at the 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Around 50 hot air balloons will take to the skies over Findlay this weekend. The 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest will be taking over Emory Adams Park in Findlay. The 50 hot air balloons from all over the United States will be on hand, which is the most that the event has ever had. The balloons will be in the skies every morning all weekend and part of the illuminations Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. plus, there are helicopter and tethered balloon rides that people can pay to take part in. But the hot air balloons are just part of the fun.
Community donations make back-to-school easier
LIMA — Back-to-school giveaways abounded Saturday at the Bradfield Center and Lima Public Library. Residents gathered with over 20 vendors Saturday for Activate Allen County’s free Block Party at Bradfield Center on Collett Street for free entertainment, food, school supplies and activities for children. Distributed items included school...
Lima News
One dead after crash in Mercer County
CELINA — One man is dead after a two-vehicle traffic crash early Monday in Mercer County, according to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. At 5:30 a.m., Mercer County Central Dispatch received a 911 call alerting responders to a traffic crash on U.S. Route 127 just south of state Route 119 in Granville Township. After an investigation at the scene, it was discovered that James R. Bruns, 58, of North Star, Ohio had been driving a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck northbound on U.S. Route 127 when, for reasons unknown, he traveled left of center, striking Martin P. Schmitt, 51, of Fort Recovery, who had been driving a tan 1999 GMC Jimmy.
WANE-TV
Police investigate fatal crash on Ohio highway
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. Dispatch got a call at 5:30 a.m. of a crash on US Route 127, just south of State Route 119 in Granville Township. The investigation revealed 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was driving...
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
