Michigan teen shares story of fighting off attacker now accused in 2 murders
GAASTRA, MI – An 18-year-old woman says she fought off a man who is now accused in two murders and a slew of other crimes, WLUC reports. Her description of the attacker and the vehicle he was driving helped law enforcement catch a man who allegedly committed two murders during the same week as the assault.
Green Bay police identify murder victim; Caleb Anderson is considered suspect
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - Green Bay police have identified the victim of a homicide that’s believed to be part of an Iron County man’s string of crimes. Investigators say 65-year-old Patrick Ernst was found dead in his Packerland Dr. apartment on Aug. 2, and Caleb Anderson is considered a suspect.
Michigan wildland firefighter killed by falling tree while battling Oregon forest fire
A wildland firefighter from Michigan was killed by a falling tree while battling a forest fire in Oregon with his hotshot crew last week, the U.S. Forest Service announced. Collin Hagan, 27, of Toivola, died while battling the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, Ore., when a tree fell on him, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, causing fatal injuries, officials said. He was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots from Colorado, which had been assigned to the fire.
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center. All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center. The Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project gives an update on road closures.
Back to School safety tips from MSP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many Upper Michigan schools go back to the classroom in just two weeks, which is why Lt. Mark Giannunzio from the Michigan State Police said now is the time to reiterate some safety tips. Lt. Giannunzio explained bus safety is always something to keep in mind...
Marquette County Road Commission seeks state funding after May flooding
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is still dealing with the aftermath of spring flooding, while preparing for winter snow. Recruiting season is underway for temporary winter workers, with the commission reaching out to past employees and putting ads out for new ones. Around 20 temporary employees...
College Avenue construction in Houghton slowed due to unexpected findings
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The detour around the College Avenue construction area in Houghton has been extended due to unforeseen obstacles. Last week, construction crews encountered more rocks than expected while replacing utilities on the second half of the avenue. Additionally, a mine shaft vent was also uncovered, which needs to be sealed.
Superior Arts Youth Theater to host Back to School Drive
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, August 16, Superior Arts Youth Theater will be accepting donations of school supplies, for their back to school drive for Upper Peninsula Health Plan. Donations can be dropped off at the Lake Superior Theater, located at 230 Lakeshore Boulevard from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
Wildfire under investigation on Isle Royale
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Campgrounds and parts of Isle Royale National Park are closed to visitor access while efforts continue to contain a wildfire on the Island. In a release from National Park officials, reports came in on Saturday afternoon for reports of smoke coming from a wildfire in the Three Mile campground area. Isle Royale firefighters arrived to find flames burning roughly five acreas in the area of Tobin Harbor trail and Mt. Franklin trail. Visitors were evacuated from the area and from the surrounding Rock Harbor, Tobin Harbor, Mt. Franklin, and Greenstone Ridge trails for their safety.
Veterans ride motorcycles to raise money for retired veterans
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcycle organization rode with a police escort to raise money for retired veterans on Saturday. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association started in Little Lake and ended at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans. After arriving the group then had a get together with food and residents touring the bikes.
Fundraiser to help Beacon House continue serving the community
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - An event to help the Beacon House brought the community to Gwinn for its bike night. Bucket raffles and t-shirt sales helped raise money for the Beacon House in Marquette. People were encouraged to ride their motorcycles or cars for an evening in Gwinn. People ate...
Marquette groups wraps up first week of “My son, Pinocchio Jr.”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A musical hosted by Superior Youth Arts Theater wrapped up its first week on Sunday. People purchased tickets to see “My Son, Pinocchio Jr”. Some familiar songs like “When You Wish Upon a Star” were a part of the musical. But there was also some new ones to enjoy as well.
Marquette Area Public Schools sees budget increase for 2022-23 school year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) budget is set to increase for the 2022-23 academic year. At a meeting Monday, MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said the district has more money for facilities, hiring and training educators and student mental health. This is in large part due to Michigan’s bipartisan education budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July.
Two-Week-Old Puppies Abandoned in Forest County
CRANDON, WI (WSAU) — The Forest County Humane Society is reminding the public that they have a no-questions-asked policy when it comes to animal surrenders after a good samaritan found a box of puppies along a highway. According to a Facebook post the six puppies were crammed into a...
Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show. The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify. It also gave first-time...
Pine Mountain Christian School kicks off 2022 school year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County Christian school had its first day of school Monday. 17 students and two teachers kicked off the 2022 school year at the Pine Mountain Christian School (PMCS) Monday. The school operates differently than a traditional public institution. “We don’t feel that purely...
UP schools hold summer school ahead of academic year
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP & NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer is speeding by, and with it approaches the new school year. Before then, some schools are hosting summer classes to prepare students. On Monday, kindergarten through fifth-grade students kicked off their final week of summer classes at Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township. Aspen Ridge Elementary Principal Chris Marana explains the purpose of summer school.
Republic Township celebrating ‘Retro Days of Republic’ this weekend
REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic Township is celebrating summer with a new weekend full of events and a theme set to take you back in time. They’re calling it ‘Retro Days of Republic’ and the theme this year is the 1960′s. Three full days of...
World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many residents and tourists may have noticed a big rubber duck in Marquette this week. The world’s largest rubber duck, “Mama Duck” made a visit to Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend as part of the Festival of Sail. The duck is 61 feet high, 69 feet wide, 79 feet long and weighs 31,500 pounds.
