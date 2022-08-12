Read full article on original website
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Find FUN Things In Illinois And Iowa This Week In The QuadCities.com FUN10!
Looking for some FUN things to do over the next week in Illinois and Iowa, Quad-Cities?. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to...
Iowa Administrators Scramble To Fill Teaching Jobs As Start Of School Looms
(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa’s teacher shortage appears to be worsening and one expert says many schools across the state have multiple openings just weeks — or days — before the school year is set to begin. Mark McDermott, associate dean at the University of Iowa’s College of Education, says they routinely get calls from dozens of Iowa’s 300-plus school administrators as fall approaches, checking to see if there are any recent graduates available to fill teaching jobs. While hesitating to say most schools in the state are short on teachers, McDermott says many districts are seeking help in virtually every type of course and grade level. He also says part of the shortage may still stem from the so-called “Great Resignation” that came about during the pandemic, as many workers retired early or simply left their positions and industries to seek something new.
kciiradio.com
Kalona Woman Nominated as a Candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives
At a meeting at the Kalona Library, the House District 92 Democratic Convention nominated and unanimously approved Kalona resident Eileen Beran as their candidate for Iowa House of Representatives. District 92 is made up of six precincts in southern Johnson County and all of Washington County. Beran stated she plans...
littlevillagemag.com
Tender is the loin: The quest to find the CRANDIC’s most perfect pork tenderloin
The pork tenderloin sandwich ranks among Iowa’s most important culinary contributions, alongside Maid-Rites, puppy chow and Casey’s breakfast pizza. The formula is simple: A piece of pork loin is pounded thin, battered and deep fried, served on a bun which it humorously dwarfs in size and topped most typically with LTOP and mayo. For the uninitiated, the sandwich’s intimidating diameter can make it seem inaccessible. Fear not! I’m here to guide you.
Rural restaurant fined for failing to report water tests
An eastern Iowa restaurant that uses a very shallow well that is highly susceptible to contamination has failed for months to report the daily test results of the water it serves its customers, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Newt’s Café, in Nichols, avoided a fine from the department in February for its […] The post Rural restaurant fined for failing to report water tests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
The Meskwaki Nation holds 106th Meskwaki Annual Powwow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dancing is a lifelong tradition for Army veteran Dixie Kapayou who served for 20 years as a graphic illustrator . The memories go back to her father Eugene who served in the navy. She said “He used to like to dance with a shotgun and in his later years he started dancing with a cane but he’d always be up there dancing.” The four day long event starts each day with the Grand Entry where veterans carry the flags of the United States, the POW/MIA flag, and tribal flags followed by everyone who dances in the powwow. And each dance carries its own meaning. Namabeya who is a member of the Meskwaki nation and danced in the powwow said “We have a specific dance the Meskwaki dance and it starts out slow and non threating but then you get more taller and more aware. Kapayou said “Sometimes you see the same faces but other times you know we have people coming from out of state from Minnesota, Arizona, Nebraska, Washington state all coming to this pow wow.” People traveled from across the country to see the powwow...enjoying the music, jewelry and food. Kapayou says it is heartwarming to see how many people came out. Kapayou said “I think its great I mean there are powwows all over the place other tribes have their powwows i mean to come to ours because of our dances that means a lot.” Iowa Senate candidate Admiral Mike Franken, and Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear both spoke at the event.
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
qctoday.com
Eldridge approves settlement with former city administrator
The Eldridge City Council on Saturday approved a $175,000 settlement with Lisa Kotter, its former city administrator. Eldridge hired Kotter in February of 2020. She was city administrator for about 18 months before the City Council put her on paid leave while it investigated dueling complaints against Kotter and by Kotter against other city officials. That investigation found no evidence to support either complaint but did find that Kotter and former Mayor Marty O'Boyle created a "hostile work environment." Kotter and Mike Meloy, her attorney, were critical of the results, contending the investigation report included omissions and errors.
Two New Businesses Opening in Northeast Cedar Rapids Development
An area of northeast Cedar Rapids that's already a hotbed of activity is preparing to welcome a pair of new businesses. The Fountains at the corner of Blairs Ferry and Edgewood Road NE will be welcoming a unique workout facility and a new restaurant. HOTWORX, a 24-hour infrared fitness studio,...
KCCI.com
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Cedar Rapids, IA USA
Spending sometime with my sister and nephew before my family makes a big movie to Arizona. My nephew and I were coloring on a chalk board when we found this heart. It was a quality moment to spend with my nephew. He is autistic and struggles with people but he shows his colors with his TT and I am hanging this heart above his bed for him to cherish this heart. Thank you!!
WQAD
Here's when you can watch Southeast Little League play in the World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Davenport's Southeast Little League team will begin its playoff bid later this week at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Iowa boys reached the international tournament after winning the Midwest Region championship on Friday, Aug. 12. The World Series follows a double-elimination format...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I'd NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
ourquadcities.com
WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds
Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
icgov.org
Reminder: batteries should not go into the trash
Prevent landfill fires by properly disposing of batteries and battery-containing items like cell phones, wristwatches, or Bluetooth speakers via City drop-off recycling programs. When a battery ends up in the trash and eventually makes its way to the landfill, heavy equipment that compacts trash can damage the battery. A damaged...
kciiradio.com
Barnhart Resigns From Wayland Council for Public Works; Council Appoints Shelman as Replacement
There’s been a recent shuffling of seats for the City of Wayland. Councilman Aaron Barnhart resigned his position with the body at their July 20th meeting. This is due to his hiring as a new city employee August 1st. He replaces long-time Wayland city employee Randy Morrow as public works, water and wastewater superintendent. Barnhart was in his second term on the council after winning re-election in 2019. His current term ends December 23rd, 2023. His seat was filled by Travis Shelman through council appointment at their August 3rd meeting.
Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check
An eastern Iowa hospital has been cited by the state for hiring, without a full background check, a nurse who was later fired for the suspected theft of opioid narcotics. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reports that in January a registered nurse working at Iowa City’s Mercy Hospital procured a 100-microgram vial of […] The post Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
northwoodsleague.com
September 10 – Football Gamewatch – Iowa vs. Iowa St. @ 3:00 pm
The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party with their 474-square-foot LED video board in the coming weeks. On Saturday, September 10, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State kicks off at 3:00 pm. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open at 2:30 pm. There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.
KBUR
Burlington Police involved in multi-agency saturation patrol
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of a recent saturation patrol. According to a news release, on Tuesday, August 9th, officers from the Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol Air Wing, and the Iowa Department of Transportation conducted a saturation patrol in and around Burlington, West Burlington and Des Moines County.
