SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show

Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Simon Jordan defends Graeme Souness over controversial ‘it’s a man’s game’ comments

Simon Jordan has defended Graeme Souness over the controversial comments the Scotsman made in the aftermath of Sunday’s clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. The derby between the two London rivals erupted into chaos after the final whistle after Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel shared a unsavoury handshake, resulting in both managers being shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
