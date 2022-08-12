Read full article on original website
Threshers Brewing Co is the Hidden Gem of Midcoast Maine
I learned through trivia recently that Maine has more breweries per capita than any other state in the U.S. With so many scattered around and even more popping up, it can be hard to differentiate them or find any that really stand out from the others. Thanks to a local...
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls in New England
You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Merrimac, Massachusetts, to Close After 75 Years
I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA is closing after 75 years of serving the North Shore. Opening in 1947, Skip's is a staple on the Seacoast, Route 110, and the...
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
The Best Places You Can Get a North Shore-Style Roast Beef in New Hampshire
If you grew up on the North Shore of Massachusetts, you are probably pretty passionate about your roast beef. Whether you loved Land n Sea, Bill and Bob's, or Nick's or Kelly's, North Shore kids know how they like their roast beef, and it's probably a three way. Thanks to a very informational article by a guy who takes roast beef sandwiches a little too seriously, I learned three way means that it comes with American Cheese, James River BBQ sauce, and of course, Cain's Extra heavy mayonnaise.
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Is Clynk Open? Yes! Even Though Many Maine Locations Look Closed
If I had a nickel for every time someone asked me if Clynk has closed... Clynk is very much open and very, very busy! In fact, they are the busiest they've been in their 17-year history. At many locations in Hannaford parking lots, you will see bags piled up outside of the containers. That's led to people wondering if Clynk is still in business.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
fox5ny.com
Rare blue lobster caught by father and son in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine - You never know what the waters will turn up, and in Luke Rand’s case, it was a rare blue lobster. The 36-year-old from Portland, Maine, said he and his father captured the unique crustacean last Thursday in Casco Bay, an inlet in the Gulf of Maine.
Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?
Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in
BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
12 Best Date Night Restaurants in New Hampshire
Date nights are few and far between for some of us, but other couples enjoy date nights regularly. I admire those couples who schedule a date every Saturday night, or the second Friday of each month. I am not much of a planner, so I often "wing it" for a...
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Holding Third Adults-Only Night in August
They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Story Land must be flattered, then. Years ago, Story Land was the first amusement park to hold an adults-only night in their space that typically invites children. Any theme park gets nervous at the unknown, and Story Land wasn't sure if it would be a big hit. It ended up being a massive hit, so much so that Story Land decided to hold four adults-only nights in 2022. After seeing the buzz Story Land was getting, Funtown decided to try their hand at an adults-only night on July 16, and before the date even arrived, tickets had sold out. They went for it again on August 6 with terrific results. So before the 2022 season runs out, Funtown has decided that the third time's a charm, and plans to hold one more adults-only night this season.
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
WMTW
Art in the Park celebrates local Maine artists
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Artists and art lovers gathered for Art in the Park in Mill Creek Park in South Portland on Saturday. The annual event provides artist with a chance to display and sell their best work. "It’s just great," said artist Sandy Conlogue. "All year you paint...
There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine
There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
Remember Chuck E. Cheese in Newington, NH, and Danvers, MA ? I Miss Them and the Awesome Bands
I’ve never been to Las Vegas. But I have been to Chuck E. Cheese. When we were kids, Chuck E. Cheese was the magical getaway that seemed too good to be true: games til you ran out of tokens, pizza til you hurled, and a ball pit on par with the germy-ness of Vegas’ swimming pools.
Is It Yours? Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in NH
New Hampshire's multi-state lottery lucky streak continues with a ticket worth one million sold in the Granite State for Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the third in the past month. The winning numbers are: 19-24-35-43-62 Power Ball 2 and Power Play 10X. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers...
