Anderson, IN

No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense.

The shootings happened at 16 th and Madison. Just after midnight, police were called out to a shooting. Two people were found shot. A few hours later, another shooting happened in the same place with three people shot.

Two separate shootings at same location in Anderson leave 3 injured, 2 dead

One of the victims died shortly after the shooting. He was identified as Landon Hill. Anderson police confirm a second person died as a result of the shooting. He was identified as Steven Childress.

The Madison County prosecutor confirmed that an investigation into the shootings determined that both shootings were in self-defense.

The investigation found that Hill shot Childress. Another unnamed person shot Hill.

After the June shootings JR Martin, a worship leader at an Anderson church, reached out to Rev. Harrison with Ten Point Coalition asking for guidance and how to bring the crime-fighting organization to the streets of Anderson.

Anderson community leaders take action after weekend violence

The Madison County prosecutor said no charges will be filed in the case.

FOX59

FOX59

