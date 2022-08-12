ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfxrtv.com

Trial underway for man charged in deadly explosion, in Buena Vista

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — After months of pauses due to the pandemic, the trial of a Roanoke man charged in connection to a deadly explosion at a gas station is underway. In May of 2019, an explosion at South River Market in Buena Vista killed four people. Phillip Westmoreland, the driver of the fuel delivery truck was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
BUENA VISTA, VA
WBTM

South Boston Police Arrest Two Search for a Third Ongoing

Two Individuals have been arrested and a third individual is being sought after a brief pursuit in South Boston Friday. Authorities attempted to pull over a silver Kia which was later determined to have been stolen from Lynchburg. Once the vehicle came to a stop, three individuals exited the car and fled into the woods on foot. The South Boston Police Department along with the assistance of the Halifax County Sheriff’s office and troopers from the Virginia State Police were able to apprehend the driver of the vehicle 18-year-old Savion Howard, of South Boston who has been charged with felony eluding. The second arrest was that of A’Ziyah Easley, 19, also of South Boston, who is facing an obstruction charge. The third suspect has not been located as of this report. The Pittsylvania County Sherriff’s office and the Virginia State police offered to K-9 tracking units to aid in the search Friday. After tracking for roughly three miles authorities were unable to apprehend that individual. The investigation is ongoing.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
wfirnews.com

Woman hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

From Roanoke City Police: On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:32 P.M., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Fernciff Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult female in a parking lot with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTM

Narcotics Seized in Pelham Search Warrant Execution

The Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant Thursday at a home located at 537 Dibrell Road in the Pelham community. According to a press release from the department Keith Lamount Williams was arrested and charged with Level III Trafficking Cocaine, maintain a dwelling to sell controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon. Williams was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $200,000 secured bond.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
ems1.com

Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges

ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Woman shot on Ferncliff Ave in Roanoke, taken to the hospital: police

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a woman was shot Sunday in Northwest. It happened in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Wytheville man charged with robbery, abduction

On Thursday (Aug. 11) around 8:40 p.m. Pulaski County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Hazel Hollow Rd. in reference to an assault. After investigation it was determined that the victim, Berley Dalton, 45 of Pulaski County, was taken to Hazel Hollow Rd. where he was assaulted and robbed. Dalton was able to walk to a nearby home and call for help.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

Help Danville police identify two people of interest

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is recruiting the help of the community in identifying two people who may have information about a crime. "Please take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize," DPD posted on Facebook.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman found shot in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs17

Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Search continues in Craig Co. for man wanted on traffic-related charges

UPDATE 10:20 a.m. (8/14/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has updated WFXR News on the search for the man wanted in another county by Virginia State Police. Authorities say the man wanted for traffic violations out of Botetourt County was last seen wearing camo pants and a blue fleece-type jacket at approximately 6:36 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Lynchburg killing pleads guilty after jury deadlocks

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a 2019 killing in Lynchburg has pleaded guilty, four months after a jury deadlocked during trial deliberations in his case. Devon Bailey offered the plea August 8 to Voluntary Manslaughter in connection with the December 2019 killing of Darius Saunders, Jr. He was sentenced on that charge and a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, but as he was 15 years old at the time of the killing, he has been committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Serious Offender until he is 21 years old.
WSLS

Man charged after officer-involved shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 3:28 P.M.:. A man has been charged in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday night in downtown Roanoke, according to the Virginia State Police. Police said that the incident began at 11:02 p.m. on Thursday when the Roanoke Police Department responded to...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

A four-hour standoff in Roanoke overnight led to an exchange of gunfire between officers and a suspect, and now Virginia State Police are investigating. The Roanoke Police Department requested the VSP investigation into the officers’ actions in the incident, which began at 11:02 p.m. with a response to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect still at large after leading South Boston pursuit in stolen car

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A person is on the run after leading South Boston Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on South Central Avenue Friday afternoon. Officers with the South Boston Police Department tried to make a traffic stop around 2:45 p.m., but instead of stopping investigators said the silver Kia vehicle drove off.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared. A single-vehicle crash has led to traffic backups on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 140 mile marker. As of 5:51 a.m., all northbound lanes are closed. Stay with 10 News for...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

“We were all trapped in.” Residents speak after downtown Roanoke standoff

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released the name of the man involved in a standoff and shooting with officers in downtown Roanoke late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Damoan Townes is in custody facing charges. Residents describing what happened to WDBJ7 explained they felt trapped between the...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for August 13

Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 23 min ago. Carol Martin Fletcher February 21, 1944 - July 7, 2022 Carol Martin Fletcher, 78, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on July 7, 2022, at her h…
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

