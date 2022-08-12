Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Trial underway for man charged in deadly explosion, in Buena Vista
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — After months of pauses due to the pandemic, the trial of a Roanoke man charged in connection to a deadly explosion at a gas station is underway. In May of 2019, an explosion at South River Market in Buena Vista killed four people. Phillip Westmoreland, the driver of the fuel delivery truck was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
WBTM
South Boston Police Arrest Two Search for a Third Ongoing
Two Individuals have been arrested and a third individual is being sought after a brief pursuit in South Boston Friday. Authorities attempted to pull over a silver Kia which was later determined to have been stolen from Lynchburg. Once the vehicle came to a stop, three individuals exited the car and fled into the woods on foot. The South Boston Police Department along with the assistance of the Halifax County Sheriff’s office and troopers from the Virginia State Police were able to apprehend the driver of the vehicle 18-year-old Savion Howard, of South Boston who has been charged with felony eluding. The second arrest was that of A’Ziyah Easley, 19, also of South Boston, who is facing an obstruction charge. The third suspect has not been located as of this report. The Pittsylvania County Sherriff’s office and the Virginia State police offered to K-9 tracking units to aid in the search Friday. After tracking for roughly three miles authorities were unable to apprehend that individual. The investigation is ongoing.
Augusta Free Press
Reported lottery ticket theft leads to Virginia State Police pursuit, suspect at large
A Burkville man is being sought after a Virginia State Police pursuit initiated following a report of a theft from a gas station at Exit 162 along Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. Shawn Michael Tolbert, 42, fled on foot after crashing his vehicle in Craig County following the Aug. 11...
wfirnews.com
Woman hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
From Roanoke City Police: On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:32 P.M., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Fernciff Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult female in a parking lot with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WBTM
Narcotics Seized in Pelham Search Warrant Execution
The Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant Thursday at a home located at 537 Dibrell Road in the Pelham community. According to a press release from the department Keith Lamount Williams was arrested and charged with Level III Trafficking Cocaine, maintain a dwelling to sell controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon. Williams was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $200,000 secured bond.
ems1.com
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
WSLS
Woman shot on Ferncliff Ave in Roanoke, taken to the hospital: police
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a woman was shot Sunday in Northwest. It happened in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
pcpatriot.com
Wytheville man charged with robbery, abduction
On Thursday (Aug. 11) around 8:40 p.m. Pulaski County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Hazel Hollow Rd. in reference to an assault. After investigation it was determined that the victim, Berley Dalton, 45 of Pulaski County, was taken to Hazel Hollow Rd. where he was assaulted and robbed. Dalton was able to walk to a nearby home and call for help.
WSET
Help Danville police identify two people of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is recruiting the help of the community in identifying two people who may have information about a crime. "Please take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize," DPD posted on Facebook.
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
wfxrtv.com
Search continues in Craig Co. for man wanted on traffic-related charges
UPDATE 10:20 a.m. (8/14/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has updated WFXR News on the search for the man wanted in another county by Virginia State Police. Authorities say the man wanted for traffic violations out of Botetourt County was last seen wearing camo pants and a blue fleece-type jacket at approximately 6:36 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg killing pleads guilty after jury deadlocks
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a 2019 killing in Lynchburg has pleaded guilty, four months after a jury deadlocked during trial deliberations in his case. Devon Bailey offered the plea August 8 to Voluntary Manslaughter in connection with the December 2019 killing of Darius Saunders, Jr. He was sentenced on that charge and a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, but as he was 15 years old at the time of the killing, he has been committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Serious Offender until he is 21 years old.
WSLS
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 3:28 P.M.:. A man has been charged in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday night in downtown Roanoke, according to the Virginia State Police. Police said that the incident began at 11:02 p.m. on Thursday when the Roanoke Police Department responded to...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
A four-hour standoff in Roanoke overnight led to an exchange of gunfire between officers and a suspect, and now Virginia State Police are investigating. The Roanoke Police Department requested the VSP investigation into the officers’ actions in the incident, which began at 11:02 p.m. with a response to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect still at large after leading South Boston pursuit in stolen car
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A person is on the run after leading South Boston Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on South Central Avenue Friday afternoon. Officers with the South Boston Police Department tried to make a traffic stop around 2:45 p.m., but instead of stopping investigators said the silver Kia vehicle drove off.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared. A single-vehicle crash has led to traffic backups on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 140 mile marker. As of 5:51 a.m., all northbound lanes are closed. Stay with 10 News for...
WDBJ7.com
“We were all trapped in.” Residents speak after downtown Roanoke standoff
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released the name of the man involved in a standoff and shooting with officers in downtown Roanoke late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Damoan Townes is in custody facing charges. Residents describing what happened to WDBJ7 explained they felt trapped between the...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for August 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 23 min ago. Carol Martin Fletcher February 21, 1944 - July 7, 2022 Carol Martin Fletcher, 78, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on July 7, 2022, at her h…
WSET
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office receives 'Acts of Kindness' from community
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is feeling the love this week through random acts of kindness the department said. The department said Sheriff Miller received a flower bouquet from Ms. Wilson thanking deputies. The flowers were delivered by Max from Little Otter Flower Farm...
