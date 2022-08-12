ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Retiree volunteers for Raleigh Police Department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
RALEIGH, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
City
Liberty, NC
WNCT

Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Search warrant executed after human remains found in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July. On July 7, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office was informed of human remains and a shotgun located in the 700 block of Orange Factory Road. Patrol Officers confirmed that the remains were human and contacted the Criminal Investigations Division.
DURHAM, NC
#Drive By Shooting#Durham Police#Violent Crime#Eastway Elementary School#Cbs
cbs17

Driver crashes car through Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed his car through a Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck Monday afternoon, police said. The incident happened just after 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Duraleigh and Edwards Mill roads, according to Raleigh police. A Toyota driven by a 70-year-old man smashed through...
cbs17

City of Raleigh to host gun buy back event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department, will host a gun buy back event on Saturday. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mount Peace Baptist Church at 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. According...
RALEIGH, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Apex, police looking for suspect

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police say they’re looking for a suspect after one person was shot Friday night in Apex. At about 10:36 p.m., police say they were called to the 100 block of Peace Haven Place in reference to a person shot. Officers say they arrived...
APEX, NC
cbs17

Nightly closures coming to I-440 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Drivers will be impacted by nightly closures that are starting on I-440 in Raleigh. The closures are part of the “Interstate 440 Improvements Project,” according to officials. The closures will impact areas of I-440 between Jones Franklin Road and Western Boulevard. Officials said the closures...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

3 people injured in Durham shootings Friday

Durham, N.C. — Three people were injured in shootings in Durham on Friday. In the afternoon, the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting outside the EZ Mart on North Alston Avenue. Two men were shot by shots fired from a passing vehicle. They were taken to a local...
DURHAM, NC

