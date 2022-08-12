ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
51-year-old man identified as body discovered in Kelso

By Hailey Dunn
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Officials released the identity of the human remains discovered in Kelso, Washington on Saturday, July 30.

In a release Friday, the Cowlitz County Medical Examiner confirmed the person found was 51-year-old Alan Nielsen of Longview. The cause and manner of Nielsen’s death will not be released until the investigation progresses, according to the county coroner’s office.

100K-pound construction crane topples, trapping operator in Portland

Neilsen’s remains were found off of Holcomb Road, just east of Interstate 5. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was launched after detectives received information about a possible body in the area.

Officials say Nielsen’s family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
VPD veteran Rey Reynolds running for Clark County Sheriff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington. John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote. This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds. Reynolds has 37 years […]
Community Policy