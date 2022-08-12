ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Anne Never Truly Loved Me… I Was Being Used’: The Full Story Of Hollywood’s Nastiest Bust-Up — In Ellen’s Own Bitter Words

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E81y6_0hF8TRfk00
mega

It started as a Hollywood love story for the new millennium: Girl meets girl, they fall in love and the lovers live happily ever.

But for Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche , it just wasn’t meant to be — and ended in allegations of infidelity, charges of social climbing, a drug overdose, and shattered dreams of a baby.

“If you could have shot the scene when I met Ellen, the lights would go dim, and everybody would go blurry,” Heche said in an interview shortly after they met.

The scene was an Oscar party in 1997. “I came toward her across a crowded room. I was drawn to her, and she was drawn to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dL3XG_0hF8TRfk00
MEGA

“Within moments, my hands were on high thighs and we were in sync,” added Heche. “She was trying to say: ‘You have to watch out’ and I was saying ‘I don’t care.’ I mean, I was inside out, upside down. Nothing else mattered.”

The romance shocked Hollywood and the rest of America.

Even though DeGeneres had recently announced in an episode of her ABC sitcom Ellen that she was gay, Heche’s leanings were a shocking revelation.

Just months earlier, she had been dating funnyman Steve Martin , who at 24 years her senior, was a father figure for her.

“I didn’t want to be Mrs. Steve Martin,” she wrote in her autobiography. “He hadn’t asked, but where was it going to go? He was a man in his 50s. I was a girl in her middle of my 20s.”

It did not take long before Heche moved in with DeGeneres. One year later they were still going strong— as America's most famous gay couple, they even cuddled publicly in front of President Bill Clinton—but behind the scenes, there was trouble in paradise.

Heche was rumored to have had an affair with Vince Vaughan, her co-star in Trouble in Paradise .

More stories of Heche’s wandering eye led the lovers to counseling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQsUs_0hF8TRfk00
mega

Nevertheless, in 1998, in anticipation of Vermont legalizing same-sex marriages, the couple quickly announced their intent to get married although they never did.

There was even talk of children. A year later, Heche and DeGeneres sold their Hancock Park mansion for $3.3 million and moved into their dream home in the Hollywood Hills with room for a family.

But their baby dream was never realized.

Soon after the split, DeGeneres launched into a bitter attack against her former lover for cruelly betraying their love.

Not soon after, Heche married cameraman Coley Laffoon , with who she worked shooting a documentary about her girlfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sz6B2_0hF8TRfk00
mega

“I thought Anne loved me with all her heart, but now I know the truth,” declared a devastated DeGeneres in a long-lost 2001 interview. "Anne never truly loved me. I see now that I was being used.”

Even more stinging, Heche went into detail about their gay romance and bitter split in a tell-all autobiography timed for release on the eve of the premiere of a new television comedy, The Ellen Show .

“I guess she wasn't gay,” Ellen said. “I am unsure now as to what her real motives were.”

She added, “I was naive. I envisioned a beautiful future. We bought two homes together and that indicates commitment — at least on my part. I thought we were going to be together forever. My feelings were sincere."

“Obviously there was some sort of agenda that I knew nothing about. My mom figured this out before I did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQbZt_0hF8TRfk00
mega

DeGeneres, who rarely spoke to Heche after the split, hinted that the star of the movie Six Days Seven Nights latched onto her for the notoriety and to further her own career.

“In my relationship with Anne, I was quiet, rather passive. She loved the publicity, loved the attention,” said DeGeneres.

“We were world famous. We were trailblazers. For a while, it was fun. I was being hailed as a role model for all gay women. We were the trendy Hollywood lesbian couple!

“She liked that. But I soon felt a bit uncomfortable with the attention. I was worried that we couldn't live up to everyone's expectations and obviously, we didn't. This was the biggest heartbreak of my life.”

But no matter what Heche wrote about their affair, DeGeneres was determined to rebuild her shattered life.

The funny gal, who went on to marry Portia De Rossi, conquered television.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EX8dy_0hF8TRfk00
mega

“I'm moving on - with dating, with a new TV series,” she said. “I can't live in the past.”

She added: "I've learned I have to put the past in the past. I lost a huge job, a love, a lot of things. I'm starting all over. It's a very humbling experience. But I'm just going to keep living my life to the fullest.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heche was pulled off life support on Friday one week after a drug-fueled car crash.

Comments / 91

Bernadette Ryals Dodson
2d ago

Love her for her movies and such. Bringing up her personal life at this time is just mean gossip. It hurts her children and family and friends who loved her. Gossip hurts. She's no longer here. So it's not hurting her. Let her family grieve in peace.

Reply
59
Julie Wright
2d ago

why make it about Ellen . Anne is in a better place with our Lord. Anne children and family don't need to hear about Ellen , Ellen always wants the spot light

Reply(2)
25
Jean Hale
2d ago

you ever noticed that once a celebrity dies that there's all kind of stories about the person and how she mistreated this one that one I mean here this one's saying oh she didn't love me come on get over it why be little somebody when they're gone. you know if you can't do something to their face when they're alive why do it when they're dead or gone just to make yourself look better or should I say to put yourself in the news

Reply(3)
20
Related
The List

Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You

Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
CELEBRITIES
The List

Inside Anne Heche's Final Instagram Post

It's been several days since Anne Heche, a veteran actor who has appeared in acclaimed films such as "Six Days Seven Nights," "Return to Paradise," and "Psycho," has been in the hospital fighting for her life after a fiery car crash (via TMZ). On Aug. 5, 2022, Heche drove into...
OK! Magazine

Friend Claims Ellen DeGeneres Never Gave Anne Heche The 'Credit She Deserved' For ‘Changing The Course Of History’ For The LGBTQ+ Community

As friends, family and fans mourn the passing of Anne Heche, one of the late actress' close friends is reflecting on everything she did for the LGBTQ+ community — and how her triumphs may have been overlooked by her ex-girlfriend.Discussing Heche's former relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — the two dated from 1997 to 2000 — Derek Warburton, who works as a celebrity stylist, marveled at the way his friend boldly chose to come out.ROSIE O'DONNELL REACTS TO ANNE HECHE'S 'HORRIFYING' CRASH AFTER TROLLING HER FOR 'RELATIONSHIP WITH SPACE ALIENS'"She did it for all the right reasons and she knew that....
CELEBRITIES
The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Ellen Degeneres
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Olivia Newton John’s Dying Request To Pal John Travolta Revealed

The late Olivia Newton-John worried endlessly about her daughter Chloe and made a final request of her close pal John Travolta — “Please take care of Chloe after I’m gone!” Sources close to Newton-John tell Radar her concerns for Chloe spiked after 36-year-old Chloe Lattanzi blasted the COVID 19 vaccine on social media writing, “Natural medicine is the party I belong to!” Chloé added: “Sorry, but not being in favor of lockdowns, masks and vaccines does NOT make me a member of the radical right or a “radical” of any kind.”Olivia, 72, had been battling stage 4 breast cancer while...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hollywood Hills#Gay Women#Love Story#Abc
The Independent

Ellen DeGeneres reacts to her ex Anne Heche’s car crash

Ellen DeGeneres sent her thoughts to her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche after she was involved in a horrific car crash that left the actor in a coma.Heche, 53, was taken to hospital last Friday (5 August) with severe burns after she smashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, which then caught fire.She later slipped into a coma and is in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.In footage shared by Entertainment Tonight, DeGeneres was asked by a photographer if she shared well wishes to her ex after the crash.“Sure,” she responded, “I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

43K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy