Colorado State

WATCH: Colorado Tourist Blatantly Ignores Elk’s Warning Signs and Continues Filming Only Feet Away

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Sometimes you just can’t fix stupid. And once again, leave it to a tourist that’s around wildlife to fit that bill. This time, said tourist was pushing his luck when filming a 1,000-pound bull elk, but he escaped unscathed even after ignoring the animal’s warning signs.

In a clip shared to Air.TV, a tourist in a yellow and white striped shirt is seen recording his close encounter with a bull elk. The man stands still with his phone raised as the elk mews, likely because it feels threatened. While the huge animal calls out, the tourist continues to record. He doesn’t back up or take heed of the warning in any form.

Luckily the enormous bull starts to walk off, but you can see it keeping an eye on the tourist who’s standing just feet away. Next, you can hear the person filming the clip in the background of the tourist’s encounter speak up. From a safer distance, he tells the tourist, “You better get back.” Things get a little more serious when the elk rubs its antlers on the ground as it warns the tourist once again.

“He’s warning you to get back,” the man says to the tourist.

The elk scratches at the ground with its hooves and continues to rub his antlers across the ground. However, the video cuts out before we find out if the tourist ever wisened up and moved away from the creature.

How to Stay Safe Around Elk If You Encounter Them

It should come as no surprise that the tourist mentioned above basically handled his encounter the exact opposite of how he should have. Elk might be docile by nature, but when threatened their behavior can turn aggressive.

Most signs of aggression stem from males who are attempting to show their dominance over other bulls within their communities. Yet females can get aggressive as well if they have a calf and feel threatened. As always, your best bet is to keep a safe distance from any wild animal you encounter. But the National Park Service has shared tips on their official website about “How to Stay Safe” around elk.

If the animals feel threatened, it says they “may try to kick you or chase you off.” The NPS suggests that “people stay at least 100 feet or about two bus lengths (30 meters) from all elk.” The agency also shared that elk show anxiety by “grinding their teeth or sending their ears back.” They also warn people that if you see an elk calf, the mother is likely nearby since they rarely abandon their offspring.

If you do encounter an aggressive elk and it approaches you, the NPS says to slowly back away from it. Additionally, the agency reminds everyone that it’s illegal in national parks to approach or feed wildlife such as elk.

“Approaching wildlife may cause stress to them and interfere with their ability to survive in the wild,” the NPS says. “Watching wildlife from a distance not only protects them—it also protects you and helps ‘keep wildlife wild.'”

Comments / 51

Mama4paws
1d ago

The elk is telling him to back off. The elk is warning him but the man ignored the elk. Who is at fault not the elk. I am surprised the elk even tried to warn him. Some People are not too smart.

Reply
19
Jasmine Reese
2d ago

My God. What is wrong with people? LEAVE WILDLIFE ALONE!!! They are called 'wild' for a reason. Why is that so hard?

Reply
41
Marian Lucas
3d ago

When an animal of that size and stature heeds a warning There's a reason PAY ATTENTION

Reply
28
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tourists Film Intense Bison Fight From Feet Away at Yellowstone National Park

“They will kill you!” the filming visitor yells as two tourists walk directly up to a pair of dueling bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. It’s a common sight, but one that still manages to shock every time it happens. In this instance, the majority of onlookers stay in their vehicles, including Cindy Shaffer, who captured the incident with her cellphone. Shaffer, a Montana native, is obviously well-versed in wildlife safety, and often captures footage of megafauna in America’s first national park. And she’s not shy about telling these two “tourons” to “back up” – as these bison could kill them without a second thought.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 105.5 Boise

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Outsider.com

Bears Maul, Eat Couple and Helicopter Pilot That Crashed in Russian Wilderness

A helicopter with a pilot and two successful business employees crashed earlier this week, and unfortunately, the wreck was only half of the group’s problem. Following the disaster, more than one bear found the crash victims in the wilderness. Officials believe that the wild animals dragged the two passengers and pilot away, mauled and ate them.
Outsider.com

Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie

A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#What To Do#Local Life#National Parks#The Elk Mews
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Into Crowd of Yellowstone National Park Tourists, Gores Man

What’s the number one rule when visiting Yellowstone National Park? Say it with me: do not approach the elk. Or the moose. Or the bison, or the bears, or the wolves. National Park safety rules state that you should stay 100 yards away from bears and 25 yards away from all other wildlife. In a throwback video from the Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone, a group of tourists most definitely did not stay 25 yards back from two elk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell Hospitalized

On Wednesday (August 10th), Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell gave his wife an appreciative shout-out for her support after he was hospitalized due to tonsillitis. In the sweet post, Bindi Irwin is seen sitting next to her husband while at the hospital. “Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife,” Chandler declared. “I had to get my tonsils out and she has been taking the best care of me. I’m lucky to be loved by you.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Whiskey Riff

Angry Horse Brutally Ragdolls A Poor Sheep

Can’t say I’ve ever seen something like this before. I’ll admit, I’ve seen a number of videos of bears mauling elk calves alive, and plenty of videos of bison goring people at Yellowstone National Park, but as far as a horse just rag dolling a sheep in this gruesome of a fashion? Yeah, that’s a first no doubt… In this viral footage, you can see a horse going absolutely apesh*t on a defenseless sheep, who appears to have been dead […] The post Angry Horse Brutally Ragdolls A Poor Sheep first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

541K+
Followers
57K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

