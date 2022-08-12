ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU given money to develop a new supercomputer

By Marti Going, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGgsi_0hF8T4hW00
Oklahoma State University given funding to build a supercomputer OSU’s current supercomputer — Pete — serves over 1,600 users from various institutions in Oklahoma, but this new machine will be a leap forward in technological capabilities. (Oklahoma State University)

STILLWATER, Okla. — The National Sciences Foundation is chipping in $4 million dollars to help Oklahoma State University (OSU) researchers develop a new supercomputer.

OSU is putting $1.7 million of its own money toward the project but the grant itself is one of the largest ever given for a project like this.

The supercomputer will be housed at the OSU-Stillwater campus and process huge amounts of data at once. It will be the largest supercomputer in Oklahoma and several nearby states. The new technology will elevate the research capabilities of the state and the nation and make OSU the leader in supercomputing for the Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas (OAK) region.

“OSU has long provided high-performance research computing to our faculty and students, driving OSU accomplishments in big data analytics, genomics and other key arenas,” said Dr. Kenneth Sewell, OSU vice president for research. “The increased capabilities this grant will create allow us to expand our leadership to the entire region, multiplying our impact.”

OSU’s current supercomputer, aptly named “Pete”, serves more than 1,600 users from various institutions in Oklahoma.

Dr. Pratul Agarwal, director of High-Performance Computer Cluster (HPCC) explains this supercomputer will enable researchers to tackle tough problems in agriculture, human and animal health, and fundamental research as well as help in educating students.

“The reason supercomputers are important is that a lot of new research discoveries are now being driven by data analysis,” Agarwal said. “The volume of data which has been collected is tremendous. And we need resources that can analyze this amount of data, which is beyond a laptop and even beyond a group of computers.”

Researchers also need a resource that can analyze the data as it’s being generated, Agarwal said.

“You don’t want to be in a situation where the data is being generated in a day, and it takes several months to process it, because then you keep on falling behind,” he said. “So you need the right scale of computing to be able to keep up with research and discoveries.

The OSU-led proposal was a joint effort between OSU, Arkansas State University, Wichita State University, Kansas State University, the University of Tulsa, the University of Central Oklahoma, the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and the Great Plains Network.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Kansas, OK
Stillwater, OK
Education
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire destroys RV in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed an RV in north Tulsa Monday morning. Black Dog, Sperry and Berryhill fire departments responded to the scene of the fire near 65th Street North and North 74th West Avenue. Black Dog Fire Department said the fire was called in around 5:30 a.m....
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead, 5 injured after plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border

PAGE, Ariz. — Two people have died and five others have been injured after a plane plunged into a lake at the Arizona-Utah border over the weekend. According to The Associated Press, a pilot of a single-engine Cessna 207 plane on Saturday reported an engine problem. Moments later, it plunged into Lake Powell National Park, which is near Page, Arizona.
PAGE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercomputers#Kansas State University#Oklahoma State University#College#Osu
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

QuikTrip opens new checkout free location in BOK Tower

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip has opened a new checkout-free location in the BOK Tower at One Williams Center. The downtown Tulsa location is the first QuikTrip to use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, which offers a checkout-free experience for shoppers. “Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is designed to...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — (AP) — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned...
MAINE STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Giuliani targeted in criminal probe of 2020 election

ATLANTA — (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is a target of the criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, prosecutors informed attorneys for the former New York mayor on Monday. The revelation that Giuliani, an...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for shooting that left 17-year-old brain dead in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Update 8/15/2022 9:50 a.m.: Tulsa police said a man is facing a charge of manslaughter in the shooting of a 17-year-old who is declared brain dead. Oscar Zermeno is charged with second-degree manslaughter. Tulsa police said he was arrested for shooting a 17-year-old male in the head. Police said the investigation leads them to believe the shooting was accidental.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Giuliani is target of election probe, his lawyers are told

ATLANTA — (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he's a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. Special prosecutor Nathan Wade alerted Giuliani's local...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
71K+
Followers
126K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy