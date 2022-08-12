ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

LOOK: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Breaks in New Season 5 Saddle in Perfect Montana Mountain Snap

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

Yellowstone ‘s own Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser , is back in business filming Season 5 , and he’s got a fantastic new saddle to boot.

Not just any saddle, either. In his latest Instagram post, Hauser thanks Andy Maschke for his “badass saddle this year on YS5.”

If you know that name, then you know it means Hauser has been equipped with the finest saddle possible. Andreas Maschke is a craftsman unlike any other who produces the finest saddles you’ll find in any lifetime. And who better to rock one than the Yellowstone fan favorite?

“Peace and serenity in the mountains of Montana,” Hauser begins his post ; a gorgeous shot of Montana featuring himself in character as Rip. “Thank to [Andy] Maschke for my badass saddle this year on YS5.”

“What a day,” his closest co-star, Kelly Reilly , comments with a heart. If there’s one thing the Rip Wheeler actor will always have, it’s the Beth Dutton actress’ seal of approval. Their characters have been through hell and back together, and the undeniable chemistry between these two elevates their on-screen relationship to unmatched heights.

Plenty More Rip & Beth Chemistry to Come with ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

And there’s plenty more of that chemistry for fans to look forward to with Rip & Beth as Season 5 approaches. While filming earlier this summer, Cole Hauser touched on Rip and Beth’s appeal with American audiences , and why he feels fans are so eager to see more come the November 13 premiere.

“I feel like, the reason why at least they’ve fallen in love with us and Taylor [Sheridan’s ] writing of us – Beth and Rip – is that they’re not perfect. And nothing in reality is perfect,” Hauser began. “You can make these romantic stories of love at first sight and then the sun sets and all these gorgeous things. But the reality is that I feel like the audiences, especially here in America, they look at these two and they go ‘you know what? There’s something I can relate to,'” he added of the imperfect pair.

“I think Taylor found that heartbeat. And then he saw that Kelly and I enjoy playing that, and that we take risks together. That we want to push the envelope, and that we love that. That’s what we’re here for,” Hauser explained.

But the Yellowstone favorite was quick to clarify “it starts with Taylor, obviously.”

Then, “It goes into our hearts and it comes out of our mouths. We’ve just been really fortunate that way.”

Cole Hauser will return as Rip Wheeler, and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton alongside, this November 13 as Yellowstone Season 5 premieres exclusively on Paramount Network.

The post LOOK: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Breaks in New Season 5 Saddle in Perfect Montana Mountain Snap appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Captures Priceless Pic of Pup Cota Swimming Under Gorgeous Montana Sunset

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser took a moment with his dog Cota to take in a gorgeous Montana sunset while on the set of season 5. The big black lab looked right at home in the water while the sun created a beautiful halo over the mountains. There’s really nothing like a Montana sunset, and the cast of “Yellowstone” has been sharing those masterpieces with fans all through season 5 filming.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Brecken Merrill Reveals Season 5 Set Pics at Dutton Ranch, Praises Hardworking Crew

Right now the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 is under production. Thankfully, Brecken Merrill shared some set pics recently. It’s a great place to shoot a show or a movie, out in Big Sky country. We’ve seen all kinds of photos and videos from cast members. Each one feels like a small glimpse into an otherwise unknown future that fans will be seeing this fall.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Is in Full Teeter-Mode in New Season 5 Set Selfie

Jen Landon is deep into filming “Yellowstone” season 5 if her recent Instagram posts are anything to go by. On Tuesday, she posted a selfie of herself taking some downtime with her horse. The horse is all set up with riding gear, including a lasso for roping. Maybe the ranch hands are out roping some cattle, and we’ll get to see the cast show off their cowboy camp skills in season 5.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are Wondering Why Women Keep Throwing Themselves At Jimmy

Let’s be honest… there’s no shortage of good looking cowboys on Yellowstone. I mean, the ladies love some Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), the ladies love some Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and I don’t even have to talk about Kevin Costner…  women 18 to 80 are in love with him. The study Ryan Bingham, the rest of the bunkhouse guys are easy on the eyes, and then you have Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White), the lovable ranch idiot, who actually becomes a […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Wondering Why Women Keep Throwing Themselves At Jimmy first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Rip Wheeler
Person
Cole Hauser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Saddle#Mountains#Maschke#Rip Beth Chemistry#Rip And Beth#American
Outsider.com

New Photo Surfaces of 92-Year-Old Retired Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman is not working in Hollywood anymore and that’s OK because he’s looking good in this new photo. Hackman, who made his mark playing in The French Connection and Unforgiven, among many other movies, lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, these days. As you can see below, he’s 92 years old and appears to be in good health. This two-time Oscar winner is doing good and that’s great news for his many fans.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Check Out Frank Fritz’s Iowa Farmhouse

Even after his exit from American Pickers, Frank Fritz is still adored by fans of the show. His work ethic and eye for antiques along with his sense of humor endeared him to longtime viewers. Unfortunately, he was fired from the show and a very public feud with his former co-host Mike Wolfe followed. But things turned far more grim for his fans when he suffered a stroke and became hospitalized last month.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Melissa Gilbert Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pictures From ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Set

Melissa Gilbert of Little House on the Prairie takes “throwback Thursday” to heart with these old-school photos from the show. Gilbert’s character, Laura Ingalls, is so beloved by viewers to this day. In fact, she still digs playing the role on the NBC drama. You can tell that memories from the days on the show’s set are some of her most cherished moments. In this selection of pictures, you’ll be able to see a sweet one of Michael Landon at the end. While it’s been many years since Landon died, Gilbert loves her costar to this very day. Enjoy the views that she shares with all of us.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Dad Reveals Major Update About His Health Following Stroke

Just a few weeks after Frank Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke, the “American Pickers” alum’s father is now sharing an update about the former TV star’s health. According to The Sun, the former “American Pickers” star’s father, Bill Fritz, shared that his show is now in stable condition following his stroke. He did not reveal any more details about his son’s condition.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

541K+
Followers
57K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy