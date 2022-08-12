ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

'This Is A Witch Hunt': Donald Trump Launches Shocking New Fundraiser Off The Back Of FBI's Raid On Mar-a-Lago

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
Mega

Donald Trump launched a new fundraiser this week and used the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago home to entice his supporters, Radar has confirmed.

The shocking move was revealed on Tuesday after the ex-president, via his Save America PAC, sent out an email urging his supporters to donate “IMMEDIATELY to publicly stand with [him] against this NEVERENDING WITCH HUNT."

Mega

Even more shocking is the fact that, within the brazen email, Trump suggested the raid on his Palm Beach, Florida home by the FBI on Monday was not so much an attack on him as an attack on his supporters.

According to the email urging Trump supporters to donate anywhere between $45 to $5,000, the ex-president’s team claimed: “[The FBI] are after us, and [Trump] is in the way.”

Mega

Trump also claimed the agency not only “violated” his home, but also the "home of every patriotic American who [he has] been fighting for since that iconic moment [he] came down the Golden Escalators in 2015."

"I need every single red-blooded American Patriot to step up during this time,” the email added.

Craig Holman , a lobbyist at the progressive watchdog group Public Citizen, discussed Trump and his team’s surprising decision to use the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home as an opportunity to collect more money from his supporters.

"The FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago provides not just Trump, but the whole Republican base that affiliates with Trump, a significant but temporary boost in fundraising as well as an opportunity to propagandize for the upcoming election," Holman told ABC News .

"At this point, the FBI is not saying anything, which allows Trump and his affiliates to scream the most extreme conspiracy messages for fundraising," he continued. "But once the FBI starts unveiling what it found hidden away in Mar-a-Lago – assuming that the FBI did in fact find incriminating records – the appeals will lose their legs."

Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported on Monday, the FBI conducted an unprecedented search and seize operation against Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in an effort to recover alleged classified documents the former president took with him from the White House to his Florida home when he left office in January 2021.

Although Trump described the raid as “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want [him] to run for President in 2024,” other sources familiar with the matter have since claimed the search at Mar-a-Lago on Monday was related to nuclear documents .

