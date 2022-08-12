ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Difficult Weekend': Melissa Gorga Addresses Rumors She's Leaving 'RHONJ' After Blowing Off Teresa's Wedding

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mr7to_0hF8SbVv00
Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA; Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Melissa Gorga set the record straight on rumors that she is leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey after addressing her and husband Joe Gorga 's strained relationship with his sister, Teresa Giudice , following her co-star's lavish nuptials.

"People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I'm leaving the show," Melissa, 43, wrote via her Instagram Stories after her comments took over the Twittersphere. "This is how rumors get started. I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28mJ7B_0hF8SbVv00
Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos

She cleared the air following a recent episode of On Display , in which they discussed skipping Teresa and Luis "Louie" Ruelas ' wedding last weekend.

As Radar previously reported, Teresa, 50, and Luis made it official in front of friends and family on August 6.

"Obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey ," Melissa shared, carefully not spilling any more tea.

The Bravolebrity dished that the "full, entire story" has not yet been revealed.

"Sometimes when things are too toxic and you try over and over and over again and it just keeps coming back around to the same thing … even if it's family, you have to let it go ," she said during the episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTd3Z_0hF8SbVv00
ZapatA/MEGA

Joe chimed in to note the tension between them is often misconstrued.

"I know we're on a reality show, but if you're pure and you're honest and you go in with open arms, why do you have to fight? Why are we fighting? Why is this going on? Is there a jealousy thing going on? Not with us. We're not jealous ," he asserted.

Melissa claimed there were "past altercations" with Louie they never talked about publicly and decided to "push under the rug because we want Teresa to be happy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XjNP_0hF8SbVv00
MEGA

Instead of attending the star-studded ceremony, Joe and Melissa hit up a nearby beach , splashing around as they soaked up the sun together.

Due to the last-minute bail, sources told RadarOnline.com the newlyweds sent her estranged brother and his wife a bill for not showing up.

Comments / 4

