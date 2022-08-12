ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

FBI Recovered '11 Sets Of Classified Documents' During Raid On Ex-Prez Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
Mega

The FBI reportedly recovered 11 sets of classified documents from Donald Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago home during their raid on the estate earlier this week, Radar has learned.

The classified material, which was categorized in a leaked inventory list of what was taken from the Palm Beach, Florida club and resort, was reportedly found in 20 separate boxes locked away in an unidentified room within Trump’s home.

Mega

Additionally, the FBI agents reportedly recovered a handwritten note, a binder of various photographs as well as a clemency grant for Trump’s once longtime advisor, Roger Stone .

According to the Wall Street Journal , who reviewed the leaked three-page inventory list from the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, the 11 sets of classified documents recovered on Monday included: four sets of top-secret documents, three sets of secret documents and three sets of confidential documents.

Mega

One final set of documents recovered by the FBI was reportedly marked “Various classified/TS/SCI documents” – an abbreviation for top secret/sensitive compartmented information.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday in an effort to recover classified documents the former president took with him when he left office in January 2021.

Mega

“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax,” Trump fumed on his social media platform, Truth Social, early Friday morning, “just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more.”

Trump and his legal team were given until 3 PM Friday afternoon to respond to a motion filed by the Dept. of Justice to publicly unseal the “property receipt” and search warrant executed by the FBI on Monday.

