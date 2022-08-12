ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Wbaltv.com

Sunday Gardener: Tips on planting fall vegetables

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this Sunday Gardener segment, Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms is joined by Ava Marie as they discuss tips on planting vegetables for the fall season. These include kale, brussels sprouts and spinach.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Charmery celebrates its ninth anniversary in Baltimore

A Baltimore City ice cream shop is celebrating a big anniversary and are celebrating with several specials. Joining us with more is owner of The Charmery, Laura Alima. She discussed their nine year anniversary and what flavors they have made for the occasion.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Humane Society of Harford County saving special German Shepherd

FALLSTON, Md. — A German Shepherd named "Rhett" is recovering from heart surgery thanks to donations that poured into the Humane Society of Harford County. Rhett came in as a stray who was skinny and unable to keep down food due to a rare genetic disorder. Joining us with more on his recovery is the director of the Humane Society of Harford County, Bob Citrullo.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Sykesville#Carroll County#Guppy Tank
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
wmar2news

Baltimore school hosts prom for students with special needs

BALTIMORE — Prom is the quintessential coming of age dance. As anyone who's been to one knows, there can be a lot of chaos mixed in with fun. This makes it especially difficult for students with autism and other sensory processing sensitivities to enjoy the night. That is why...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
macaronikid.com

Exclusive Great Frederick Fair Discount

The Great Frederick Fair is celebrating 160 years as one of the top agricultural fairs in Maryland. The 2022 fair runs from September 16 - 24, and features musical guests, farming expos, carnival rides, food, and more. A day at the fair is the ultimate family memory maker and Macaroni Kid Frederick is excited to be partnering with the fair to offer an exclusive discount!
FREDERICK, MD
wypr.org

Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore

Not enough teachers are returning to Maryland classrooms this month as schools across the state, and the nation, struggle to find workers willing to show up. Some school districts plan to recruit thousands of substitutes but there’s concern about how effective temporary teachers will be for students. Lack of school staff and classroom safety issues from larger class sizes are major concerns for teachers in the Baltimore region.
BALTIMORE, MD
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Thurmont, MD USA

Super cute, was getting gas at the sheetz in thurmont and leaned on my car to wait and something caught my eye on the platform next to the pump, went to get a better look and it was a beautiful quilted heart. I picked it up as soon as I read “needs a home!” It definitely brightened my day and I’m glad this is a thing! Hope everyone reading this has an amazing day <3.
THURMONT, MD
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

New Oxford, PA USA

What a lovely surprise! While walking my dog I found my beautiful Quilted heart hanging in a tree above a bench bordering the woods. Such joy overcame me at finding a beautiful heart. Had to find out what this was about and wanted to participate. Thank you for the unexpected...
NEW OXFORD, PA
Wbaltv.com

Group of boys sought after BB gun fired at theft victim in Annapolis mall

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are searching for seven boys in connection with a theft and firing of a BB gun Friday night inside the Westfield Annapolis Mall. County police said officers were called around 7 p.m. to the mall, where a group of seven boys between the ages of 11 and 16 approached a group of three boys. Police said one of the boys from the larger group asked to see another boy's sunglasses.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fcfreepress

John Putch comes home for TP fundraiser

Fayetteville native John Putch returns to Totem Pole to show THE FATHER AND THE BEAR one more time to benefit the theater which he called home for over 25 years. “Nothing is more special than showing this film at the very place that is depicted in the movie,” a news release about the showing declares.
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Nottingham MD

Freedom Federal Credit Union selects eight Baltimore County, Harford County educators as 2022 Golden Apple Award recipients

JOPPA. MD—At a reception held at Mountain Branch in Joppa on Thursday, August 5, 2022, Freedom Federal Credit Union honored Dr. Stacey Durkovicˈ and Jeanne Mackowiak, as the grand prize award recipients of the Credit Union’s 2022 Golden Apple Annual Educator Award grant competition. Thanks to Freedom’s recent expansion from Harford County into Baltimore County, the Credit Union doubled grant awards from four total awards to eight, four awards in each county.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy