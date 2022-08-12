Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Sunday Gardener: Tips on planting fall vegetables
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this Sunday Gardener segment, Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms is joined by Ava Marie as they discuss tips on planting vegetables for the fall season. These include kale, brussels sprouts and spinach.
Wbaltv.com
The Charmery celebrates its ninth anniversary in Baltimore
A Baltimore City ice cream shop is celebrating a big anniversary and are celebrating with several specials. Joining us with more is owner of The Charmery, Laura Alima. She discussed their nine year anniversary and what flavors they have made for the occasion.
Wbaltv.com
Humane Society of Harford County saving special German Shepherd
FALLSTON, Md. — A German Shepherd named "Rhett" is recovering from heart surgery thanks to donations that poured into the Humane Society of Harford County. Rhett came in as a stray who was skinny and unable to keep down food due to a rare genetic disorder. Joining us with more on his recovery is the director of the Humane Society of Harford County, Bob Citrullo.
Bay Net
Multiple Lottery Wins In Southern Maryland Including Unclaimed Million Dollar Ticket
Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
WSET
Johns Hopkins worker claims kitchen closed after spoiled food served to sick patients
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but denied the...
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.
wmar2news
Baltimore school hosts prom for students with special needs
BALTIMORE — Prom is the quintessential coming of age dance. As anyone who's been to one knows, there can be a lot of chaos mixed in with fun. This makes it especially difficult for students with autism and other sensory processing sensitivities to enjoy the night. That is why...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
Yappy Hour at The “Green Thing”
What could be better than a beer and a dog on a hot summer afternoon in Columbia’s “Central Park”?. Not the kind of dog with mustard, but the kind you pet and walk and play fetch with - in other. words, your best friend, Fido. Or Rover....
macaronikid.com
Exclusive Great Frederick Fair Discount
The Great Frederick Fair is celebrating 160 years as one of the top agricultural fairs in Maryland. The 2022 fair runs from September 16 - 24, and features musical guests, farming expos, carnival rides, food, and more. A day at the fair is the ultimate family memory maker and Macaroni Kid Frederick is excited to be partnering with the fair to offer an exclusive discount!
wypr.org
Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore
Not enough teachers are returning to Maryland classrooms this month as schools across the state, and the nation, struggle to find workers willing to show up. Some school districts plan to recruit thousands of substitutes but there’s concern about how effective temporary teachers will be for students. Lack of school staff and classroom safety issues from larger class sizes are major concerns for teachers in the Baltimore region.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Thurmont, MD USA
Super cute, was getting gas at the sheetz in thurmont and leaned on my car to wait and something caught my eye on the platform next to the pump, went to get a better look and it was a beautiful quilted heart. I picked it up as soon as I read “needs a home!” It definitely brightened my day and I’m glad this is a thing! Hope everyone reading this has an amazing day <3.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Choral group for older adults is seeking singers 55 and older in the Baltimore and Columbia areas; no past experience required
Annapolis-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the country’s largest choral organization for adults 55 and older, is looking for new singers to join their Baltimore and Columbia groups. The organization, founded in 2007 by Jeanne Kelly during a study on how singing can benefit the mental and physical...
wypr.org
"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"
On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
New Oxford, PA USA
What a lovely surprise! While walking my dog I found my beautiful Quilted heart hanging in a tree above a bench bordering the woods. Such joy overcame me at finding a beautiful heart. Had to find out what this was about and wanted to participate. Thank you for the unexpected...
Wbaltv.com
Group of boys sought after BB gun fired at theft victim in Annapolis mall
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are searching for seven boys in connection with a theft and firing of a BB gun Friday night inside the Westfield Annapolis Mall. County police said officers were called around 7 p.m. to the mall, where a group of seven boys between the ages of 11 and 16 approached a group of three boys. Police said one of the boys from the larger group asked to see another boy's sunglasses.
Community celebrates renovation project of Ambassador Theatre at Arts Festival
A Community Arts Festival was held Saturday in Northwest Baltimore. It took place at Forest Park Golf Course.
John Putch comes home for TP fundraiser
Fayetteville native John Putch returns to Totem Pole to show THE FATHER AND THE BEAR one more time to benefit the theater which he called home for over 25 years. “Nothing is more special than showing this film at the very place that is depicted in the movie,” a news release about the showing declares.
Nottingham MD
Freedom Federal Credit Union selects eight Baltimore County, Harford County educators as 2022 Golden Apple Award recipients
JOPPA. MD—At a reception held at Mountain Branch in Joppa on Thursday, August 5, 2022, Freedom Federal Credit Union honored Dr. Stacey Durkovicˈ and Jeanne Mackowiak, as the grand prize award recipients of the Credit Union’s 2022 Golden Apple Annual Educator Award grant competition. Thanks to Freedom’s recent expansion from Harford County into Baltimore County, the Credit Union doubled grant awards from four total awards to eight, four awards in each county.
