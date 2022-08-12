Super cute, was getting gas at the sheetz in thurmont and leaned on my car to wait and something caught my eye on the platform next to the pump, went to get a better look and it was a beautiful quilted heart. I picked it up as soon as I read “needs a home!” It definitely brightened my day and I’m glad this is a thing! Hope everyone reading this has an amazing day <3.

THURMONT, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO