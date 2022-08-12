ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

August is Immunization Awareness Month

By Robin Clutters
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNkZs_0hF8RsEp00

August is Immunization Awareness Month 03:51

As kids head back to school, they'll need more than new supplies. Many students will be getting a new round of required vaccines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmPyU_0hF8RsEp00
Close up of a mother taking her daughter to the pediatrician to get vaccinated / Getty Images

August is Immunization Awareness Month , a time to make sure we are all up to date on required vaccinations. The most common vaccines kids will need are for measles, mumps, whooping cough, and polio.

"These vaccines truly have made an impact on getting rid of these illnesses, which is why parents may not have heard of them or experienced them," says Dr. Reggie Washington , Chief Medical Officer of Presbyterian/St. Luke's and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CK49p_0hF8RsEp00
Nurse putting band aid on patient's arm after covid-19 vaccination / Getty Images

Since the end of last school year, the COVID vaccine has been approved for children under the age of five.

"The majority of children in that age group who are eligible to receive the vaccine have not taken advantage of it. That's going to become a potential problem when school starts, and those children could become more likely to get or even spread COVID throughout the community."

Vaccines aren't just for kids. Many adults lose track of their immunizations and should talk with their healthcare provider who can make sure they are all up to date.

Maskot Bildbyrå / Getty Images

"If adults have not had a polio vaccine, they need to get that. The importance of that shot has become obvious as there is now a case of polio on the east coast and they're even finding evidence of polio in the wastewater in New York City. That means there are vulnerable populations who can get polio, so you want to make sure you have had that vaccine."

Dr. Washington says many people skipped their immunizations during the pandemic, which is why now is the best time to check in with your healthcare provider.

"The percentage of children who have been immunized went down during COVID, and that's a problem in our state because Colorado already lagged behind the national average before COVID."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

CDC comes out with reduced COVID-19 guidelines

An easing of guidelines on COVID-19 comes just in time for the start of schools in Colorado. It means no more recommendations of social distancing and no need for people exposed to the virus to quarantine. The changes could be big for schools as students head back to classes soon in Colorado. The CDC dropped its "test to stay" recommendation. That said, students exposed to the virus could test regularly rather than quarantine at home. "I think that the devil is in the details as with most things," said Dr. Ken Lyn-Kew, a pulmonary critical care physician and National Jewish...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado to vote on school meals for all in November

As children across Colorado head back to class, there is a push to make sure all students have access to a free, nutritious school lunch. "I know the importance of school meals for my students- when they're hungry you can see it, they're tired, they lack concentration and they have such a hard time concentrating," said Genevieve Bassett, a teacher at Alameda Junior-Senior High School in Lakewood. Teachers, students and parents gathered for a rally Thursday to advocate for free meals. Right now, federal money pays for all school meals but that ends next year.Healthy school meals for all will be on the ballot in November.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy