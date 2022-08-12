ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Benjamin Hollingsworth Talks Potential Love Triangle on 'Virgin River'

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ur1oT_0hF8RqTN00

Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth joins Cheddar News to talk all things 'Virgin River.' He also chats about his new Hallmark Channel film, 'Romance in Style.'

Comments / 2

Ruthie Teegarden
2d ago

So iS MARTIN HENDERSON. aka JACK!!! I Nearly melted when I saw him…. His gf is so mean to him! I’d NEVER treat him like that!!! 💓💓

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Triangle#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Virgin River#Hallmark Channel
The List

What You Need To Know About Virgin River's Denny

"Virgin River" has taken Netflix by storm and garnered tons of fans. The show is based on a series of novels by author Robyn Carr, and follows the life of the people who live in the small community of Virgin River, California. The main character is Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Virgin River confirms big change for season 5

Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Reilly’s Husband: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 10 Years Kyle Baugher

Although some Yellowstone superfans feel like they know Kelly Reilly‘s character of Beth Dutton inside and out, they wouldn’t be able to say the same about Kelly. The British actress, 45, is a very private person of her own accord and has only mentioned her private life a handful of times in interviews. In fact, she likes to keep her profile so lowkey that she has more photos of her dog on her Instagram page than of her husband, having shown him just once on Jan. 1, 2022. “Another year of love .. so grateful for you,” she captioned a selfie with her husband, Kyle Baugher. “Wishing everyone a beautiful year x”.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy