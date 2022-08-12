Rapper Consequence Talks New Album 'Nice Doing Business With You'

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.'Raising Kanan' CastActors Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis joined Cheddar News' Hena Doba this week ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The duo talked about what to expect from the upcoming season and how their characters have progressed in the show. Miller also talked about her return to the Great White Way as she...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO