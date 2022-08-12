ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonde's Vocal Biomarker Technology Can Detect Health Issues

Vocal biomarker tech startup Sonde Health has debuted a tool for someone’s mental health based on the sound of their voice. The company packaged the new Sonde Mental Fitness feature into an app for both iOS and Android and an API that healthcare providers and wellness services can incorporate into their products. David Liu, CEO of Sonde Health, breaks down how the technology works and the other use cases for vocal biomarkers.

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

