Sonde's Vocal Biomarker Technology Can Detect Health Issues
Vocal biomarker tech startup Sonde Health has debuted a tool for someone’s mental health based on the sound of their voice. The company packaged the new Sonde Mental Fitness feature into an app for both iOS and Android and an API that healthcare providers and wellness services can incorporate into their products. David Liu, CEO of Sonde Health, breaks down how the technology works and the other use cases for vocal biomarkers.
Comments / 0