Revenge Travel is Causing Packed Airport Surging Airfares

The surge in travel has been a boom to airlines--- driving revenue above 2019 levels even as airlines fly less than they did before the pandemic. This year consumers proved they are willing to pay higher prices to take to the sky. In July, airfare rose 16% compared to the same time in 2019, according to recent CPI data. Meanwhile, rising fuel costs, staff shortages, and other headaches force some airliners to adjust flight schedules. Jim Corridore, Senior Insights Manager at SimilarWeb, talks about how travel has changed since the Pandemic and the major headwinds facing the airline industry.

