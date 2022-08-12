ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHL Group Posts a Revenue Increase of 23.4% in Q2

By Cheddar
 3 days ago

Deutsche Post DHL Group generated a double-digit revenue in Q2. The world’s leading logistics group saw sales increase by 23% YoY to nearly $24.2 billion. The company says while inflation caused customers to be more cautious with spending, logistics has gained strategic importance for customers in an ever more complex environment. Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S., talks about how the company hit record sales and the struggles facing the logistics industries.

