ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

New Arena Makes Sense for Thunder, Now

By Chris Becker
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlQdz_0hF8RkQF00

Oklahoma City could in the talks of a new arena, and now makes the most sense.

It’s not going to be quick, but the chances of a new Thunder arena are rising.

Oklahoma City mayor David Holt mentioned the possibility in his State of the City address earlier this summer.

While no official plans have been made or announced, the long-term effects of the possibility of a new stadium couldn’t be bigger. The announcement itself couldn’t come at a more important time in the OKC franchise.

The Thunder are at one of the brighter points in the franchise's time in Oklahoma and certainly the brightest in recent memory.

A new stadium wouldn't even open for the next six to eight years if not longer, since no official plans have been announced, but the impact is huge, especially to the draw of young players.

The Oklahoma City roster is flush with young potential like 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren or No. 12 pick Jalen Williams. Even Shai Gilgeous- Alexander is only 24.

The future of a new stadium also draws eyes, something OKC has struggled to do during the rebuild, on top of being in a small market.

Small market teams need all the help they can to attract fans and big name free agents, a new stadium can do that.

The Thunder are also loaded with draft picks for nearly a decade.

The Paycom Center is a good venue. Plenty of musical artists are attracted to it and it’s got the right setup to be loud when full. Loud City had been known as one of the better fan environments in the Thunder’s heyday.

But the Paycom Center is far from perfect. The location of the arena causes traffic nightmares on game days being right next to the biggest building in the state. Parking isn’t ideal and the area of town isn’t perfect either.

The Thunder have gone through a total facelift in recent years and if the city is committed to the team for the long haul the positives of starting construction on a new stadium is major.

It makes sense to do it now. The Thunder are going through rapid changes and could be back toward the top by the time the new stadium comes around.

There’s not many better ways to signal the coming end of the rebuilding cycle than commitment to success and a new arena for the young Thunder to play in down the road.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season

Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
The Spun

Look: Bob Stoops Had Message For Oklahoma Fans Saturday

Only three Saturdays remain until Oklahoma welcomes UTEP to Norman and begins the Brent Venables era of Sooners Football. The Sooners had their fall scrimmage this past weekend and Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops was in attendance. While taking in the scenes, Stoops had a message for the Sooners - "Come out loud."
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Mayor#Paycom#The Paycom Center
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Larry Brown Sports

1 opposing team is threat to sign Jordan Poole away from Warriors?

One opponent may soon be crashing the Golden State Warriors’ Poole party. An Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com this week that the Orlando Magic could potentially be a threat to sign shooting guard Jordan Poole away from Golden State next summer. Deveney adds that the Magic might be armed with as much as $60 million in cap space, which the Warriors, who are trapped in the luxury tax abyss, will likely be unable to compete with for Poole.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
423
Followers
1K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy