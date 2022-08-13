ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche has been taken off life support and is dead at 53

By Erin Snodgrass,Rebecca Cohen,Isabella Zavarise
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooTWN_0hF8Rf0c00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWTIh_0hF8Rf0c00
Anne Heche attends the Build Series to discuss the new show 'The Brave' at Build Studio on September 25, 2017 in New York City.

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

  • Anne Heche has been taken off life support at the age of 53.
  • The actress was known for her roles in "Another World" and "Six Days, Seven Nights."
  • Heche publicly struggled with mental health issues throughout her decades-long career.

Days after a devastating car crash left her in a coma, actor Anne Heche has been taken off life support at the age of 53, a representative confirmed to Insider.

"Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," Holly Baird, the representative, said on Sunday night.

Heche crashed her car into a house in Mar Vista, California, on August 5, causing a "heavy fire" that left her badly burned, authorities said. Though she was stable after the accident, her condition deteriorated in the days that followed. A spokesperson for the actress said Heche fell into a coma and had suffered "significant pulmonary injury" that required mechanical ventilation, as well as burns requiring "surgical intervention."

In a statement on Thursday night, Heche's spokesperson said she had suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and was "not expected to survive."

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," the statement added.

"I will remember her most for her big heart, her commitment to the people she loved, and the fearless way she fought for what she believed in. Better Together wasn't just a podcast, it was a belief system. She believed the best way to grow and improve yourself was to talk openly and share stories. We're committed to continuing her legacy in that way," said Ryan Tillotson in a statement to Insider on August 12.

Tillotson is the cofounder of Straw Hut Media, the podcast company that produced "Better Together," a show about celebrating friendship, which was hosted by Heche and Heather Duffy.

"My heart hurts. I love you, Anne. Please send all your love and support to her two boys, Atlas and Homer, and the rest of her chosen family," the statement continued.

Los Angeles police are still attempting to piece together the series of events that forced nearly 60 firefighters to extinguish the flames as they pulled Heche from her burned Mini Cooper. A blood test taken after the crash showed signs of narcotics, law enforcement told The Los Angeles Times on Thursday, but further testing was necessary to rule out any drugs given to her in the hospital.

Heche publicly struggled with mental health issues throughout her decades-long Hollywood career but worked steadily in TV and film since her breakthrough in the late 1980s.

Born in Aurora, Ohio, in 1969, Heche was the youngest of five children. Her family moved several times during her childhood before settling in New Jersey, where Heche began working at a local dinner theater to help financially support her family.

In subsequent years, Heche opened up about her troubled and traumatic upbringing, recounting the deaths of her siblings, including her 18-year-old brother who died in a car crash moments before his high-school graduation. In her 2001 memoir "Call me Crazy," Heche said she believed her brother had actually died by suicide — a thought she struggled to carry emotionally throughout her life.

Heche in her memoir also alleged that her father sexually abused her throughout much of her childhood before he died in 1983 as one of the first known victims of the HIV/AIDS crisis. Her mother and sister have repeatedly rejected Heche's allegations about her father, but Heche in later years attributed many of her mental health struggles to the abuse she said she suffered as a young girl.

Heche found fame playing twins on the daytime soap opera "Another World"

In 1987, shortly before she graduated high school, Heche scored the dual roles of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on "Another World," which she would play for the next four years. She received a Daytime Emmy Award for her work on the soap and followed up her screen debut with several television and movie roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C71IP_0hF8Rf0c00
Anne Heche as Marley Love in "Another World."

Photo by Alan F. Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Throughout the 1990s, Heche continued to play roles in made-for-TV movies. But by the end of the decade, Heche had broken through to feature films and was gaining recognition for her supporting work in films like "Donnie Brasco," "Volcano," and "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

She scored her first starring role in the 1998 romantic adventure "Six Days, Seven Nights," opposite Harrison Ford. Heche played a New York City editor who crash-landed on a desert island with Ford's pilot and followed it up with another starring role in the 1998 drama "Return to Paradise," opposite Vince Vaughn.

That same year, Heche starred in Gus Van Sant's "Psycho" remake, which earned middling reviews and poor box-office returns. It would be only her third and final starring film role of her career.

She continued acting, however, turning to independent films and television, where she played roles in "Prozac Nation," "John Q," "and "Ally McBeal." She went on to star on Broadway in "Proof," and garnered a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2004 for her work in the Lifetime movie "Gracie's Choice." That same year, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her work in "Twentieth Century," opposite Alec Baldwin.

Heche worked steadily until her death, scoring supporting and guest roles on several television series and films, including HBO's "Hung," "Quantico," and "My Friend Dahmer."

In 2020, she competed on "Dancing with the Stars," and placed thirteenth.

Heche's relationship with Ellen DeGeneres sparked a media frenzy

The two women went public with their relationship in 1997 and courted controversy and spectacle as an early, public same-sex couple. Heche and DeGeneres during their relationship spoke about wanting to get a civil union if it became legal.

But Heche later speculated that her same-sex relationship hurt her career and limited the starring roles for which she was considered. She claimed that industry executives had told her the reason she wasn't getting leading roles was because she was gay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEg1c_0hF8Rf0c00
Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche arrive at the Emmy Awards Show, March 23,1997 in Pasadena, California

Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

"How could that destroy my career? I still can't wrap my head around it," Heche told The New York Times in 2009.

The couple's break-up in 2000 became tabloid fodder after Heche had a mental health episode immediately following the couple's split, in which she walked through the Fresno desert and ended up in a stranger's home. The actress later acknowledged that she had taken ecstasy before the incident, which ended with a police response.

When speaking about the episode in subsequent years, Heche alleged that the abuse she said she suffered from her father led her to be "insane" for the first 31 years of her life. But Heche claimed to have put her mental health struggles behind her following the Fresno incident.

"Fresno was the culmination of a journey and a world that I thought I needed to escape to in order to find love," Heche told Barbara Walters in 2001.

Heche married twice following her relationship with DeGeneres. She and cameraman Coleman Laffoon wed in 2001 and had one son together before filing for divorce in 2007. In 2008, Heche married her "Men in Trees" co-star James Tupper, with whom she had a son. The couple separated in 2018.

In a 2001 ABC News interview about her memoir, she described the joy she felt in sharing her life via memoir.

"I wrote this book to say goodbye, once and for all to my story of shame and embrace my life choice of love," she told Walters. "The fact that there are people hearing my story is the icing on the most beautiful cake in the world, that I imagine says, 'Happy freedom Anne. You have made it to the other side."

Read the original article on Insider

Linda Maxin
3d ago

Her accident and death are very fishy given that she was in the process of exposing child trafficking. I can't help wondering if she wasn't being used as an example! Well it will not work because sooner or later, the Truth comes out!

Beth Waterson
3d ago

Read a news feed that said she was taken off of life support and had passed away. I can't help but be a little confused here

rebecca
3d ago

What I don’t understand is, in the video of them taking her on the stretcher, she is seen sitting up and trying to get off the stretcher. How did it become so dire, so quickly?

