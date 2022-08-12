Morristown Man Gets 18 Years Behind Bars For Train Station Brick Killing: Prosecutor

The Morristown man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the train station killing of another man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, authorities announced. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

The Morristown man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the train station killing of another man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, authorities announced.

Lamar Harris, 34, was sentenced to 18 years in state prison and must serve 85 percent before reaching parole eligibility as per the No Early Release Act on Thursday, August 11, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release.

Video surveillance showed Harris, 33, with the victim, Matthew Palla, at the Morristown Train Station in the moments leading up to the Morris Street station homicide around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, DailyVoice.com reported.

Palla had head injuries and a brick next to him when his body was discovered on a stairwell in the station, Carroll said.

Investigators also found that Palla had $800 on him before he was killed.

Harris pleaded guilty in June to first-degree aggravated manslaughter and theft by unlawful taking, the latter for which he faces a concurrent five-year sentence, Carroll said.

In addition to prison time, Harris must pay $800 in restitution.

Assisting agencies include the Morristown Police Department, the New Jersey Transit Police, the Morris County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit.

