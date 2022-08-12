Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 15:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 308 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Camp Creek to New River, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsdale, Round Valley, New River, Sycamore Creek, Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek, Rio Verde, Horseshoe Reservoir, Anthem and Seven Springs. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 224 and 241. AZ Route 87 near mile marker 213. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Superior by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 04:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 1045 AM MST At 1000 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Florence Junction, just southeast of Gold Canyon, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 206 and 222. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 145 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MST for a portion of south central Arizona.
