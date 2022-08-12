St. Johns County begins early voting on Saturday, August 13

Write-in votes: (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

St. Johns County — St. Johns County early early voting for the August 23 primary election begins on Saturday, August 13, and runs to Saturday, August 20, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The eight-day early voting period includes two Saturdays and a Sunday at the following locations:

Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach

Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Ave. A, Suite 101, St. Augustine

Southeast Branch Library, 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine

Julington Creek Annex, 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine

Hastings Branch Library, 6195 S. Main St., Hastings

Registered St. Johns County voters can vote at any St. Johns County early voting locations during the early voting period. Voters must present a current and valid photo and signature ID. Voter information cards are not a valid form of identification for in-person voting. Visit www.votesjc.gov for a list of acceptable forms of ID.

Secure ballot intake stations are also available inside all early voting locations between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily for voters to drop off completed vote-by-mail ballots.

Call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 904-823-2238 or go to votesjc.gov for additional information.

