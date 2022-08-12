ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County begins early voting on Saturday, August 13

By Lucia Viti
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PaI2a_0hF8Qvqn00
Write-in votes: (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

St. Johns County — St. Johns County early early voting for the August 23 primary election begins on Saturday, August 13, and runs to Saturday, August 20, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The eight-day early voting period includes two Saturdays and a Sunday at the following locations:

Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach

Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Ave. A, Suite 101, St. Augustine

Southeast Branch Library, 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine

Julington Creek Annex, 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine

Hastings Branch Library, 6195 S. Main St., Hastings

Registered St. Johns County voters can vote at any St. Johns County early voting locations during the early voting period. Voters must present a current and valid photo and signature ID. Voter information cards are not a valid form of identification for in-person voting. Visit www.votesjc.gov for a list of acceptable forms of ID.

Secure ballot intake stations are also available inside all early voting locations between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily for voters to drop off completed vote-by-mail ballots.

Call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 904-823-2238 or go to votesjc.gov for additional information.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Elections
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Six Jacksonville day trips

One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
floridapolitics.com

Kiyan Michael, backed by Ron DeSantis, finding traction in HD 16 race

Fundraising slows for Lake Ray, Chet Stokes as donors find Michael late. Kiyan Michael lagged far behind her two opponents in the House District 16 race in terms of fundraising, until Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed her last month. Headed into the homestretch of the campaign, Michael is find tractioning with...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Politics Local#Election Local#101 Library Blvd#Elections Office#Flora Branch Blvd#Cox Media Group
Axios

Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme

Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
107K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy