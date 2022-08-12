Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday night. Joshua Childers, 31, of Blanchard, has been charged with manslaughter and DUI. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol the crash happened at approximately 8:26 p.m. on U.S. Highway...
OSBI: Colbert man facing murder charge after brother shot and killed
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Colbert man sits in the Bryan County Jail facing murder charges after his brother was shot and killed Sunday evening.
KXII.com
Denison man sentenced probation for animal cruelty
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man will spend 4 years on probation for reportedly beating a dog to death nearly two years ago. On October of 2020, Denison Police said Tyson Tucker, of Denison, beat a dog to death after it used the restroom on the floor in a home on the 300 block of South Mirick Avenue.
KXII.com
Man turns himself in for murdering brother, police say
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert man. “It’s like a dream, I keep thinking he’s gonna come back through the door and he’s not,” Victim’s Wife Sheila Berry said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Denison Police arrest man on multiple counts related to attempted indecency with a child
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have arrested a man for indecency with a child. Police said they began an investigation on August 5, 2022 for an assault family violence impeding breath and indecency with a child allegation, and arrested Aaron Colton Ewing on Thursday. Ewing is charged with:. assault...
KXII.com
Murder trial nears end in Grayson County courtroom
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab wounds, will have his day in court Tuesday morning. Sherman Police said an argument between Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera, 37, and Juan Urrutia, 37, broke out in October of 2020. Garcia-Oseguera was then accused of stabbing Urrutia in the chest at a home on East Pecan near Harrison.
KXII.com
New charge for woman arrested in connection to Madill murder
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A new charge has been filed in Marshall County against a woman accused of helping her boyfriend after he allegedly shot and killed a man back in July. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 48-year-old Julie Annette Kawazoe is now charged with accessory after the fact in the murder of David Lee Easley Sr.
KXII.com
One person injured in Love Co. crash
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person was injured after a crash in Love County. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 32 and Scenic Highway 77 near Marietta. Troopers said a 2008 Honda Accord was driving southbound on Highway 77 when it failed to halt...
RELATED PEOPLE
KXII.com
Sherman man sentenced after pursuing multiple high speed chases
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, Grayson County Officials said a Sherman man was sentenced after leading officers on two high-speed chases in September of 2020. Joshua Alexander Johnson, 32, of Sherman, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two counts of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and 10 years in prison for Aggravated Assault on Public Servant. Officials said Johnson must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole due to a deadly weapon.
KXII.com
Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville. Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time. No injuries were...
KXII.com
Four taken to hospital after crash in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A major crash in Denison left four people injured. Public Information Officer Emily Agans said it happened at the intersection of Eisenhower and Coffin Street. She said a vehicle was making a left turn when the two cars collided. All four of the people involved were...
KXII.com
Mannsville man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a murder after a man rushed his wife to the hospital Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, Cecil Browning Higginbotham told dispatchers he found his wife unconscious and was having trouble waking her up. Higginbotham stated he was driving his wife to a hospital in Ardmore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Woman jailed after reportedly hitting child with baseball bat in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman was jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball bat Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center said they received a call from a citizen about an adult woman hitting a child with a baseball bat.
KXII.com
Grass fire along I-35 in Love Co.
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -A grass fire in Love County on Saturday. Multiple agencies were called out to Thackerville around 3 p.m. to tackle several grass fires off I-35. The flames were headed toward Hwy 77 and residents along Sandpiper Road and Red River RV Park were required to evacuate. Love...
KXII.com
Car chain believed to have started fire in middle of highway, firefighters say
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the middle of a highway Thursday afternoon. Firefighters said it happened in the middle of Highway 75 near Fallon Dr., and they don’t know what caused it. However, officials said that the fire may have...
KXII.com
Ada woman sentenced to life in prison
Businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
City of Duncan closes roadways for water main repairs
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan has announced immediate road closures on Beech, between Highway 81 and 14th Street, to make repairs to a water main. Officials expect the repairs to last for approximately 4 to 6 hours, or until all repairs are complete. Residents who live in...
KXII.com
The end of a holiday tradition in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 9 years ago Isaac and Deb Henson started the beginning of what would turn into one of their neighborhoods holiday traditions. Deb Henson said, “We started with a few inflatables and it just grew and over time it became the whole entire yard for Halloween and Christmas and then we had several other inflatables for other holidays.”
KXII.com
Mannsville Public School to close temporarily for Covid-19 cases
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Johnston County school is temporarily closing for a week. In a Facebook post, Superintendent Brandi Price-Kelty announced that Mannsville Public School will be closing the week of August 15 due to an increasingly high number of positive Covid tests for both students and staff. The...
bowienewsonline.com
Grand Jury indicts four
Four indictments on a variety of charges were filed in 97th District Court this week following the Monday session of the Montague County Grand Jury. Read this story in the weekend Bowie News.
Comments / 0